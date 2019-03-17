EDITORIAL: Danger of fussing over Chinese Web site

Democratic Progressive Party legislators on Tuesday called on the National Communications Commission (NCC) to shut down a Web site allegedly registered to a Chinese entity for “united front” purposes.

The Web site, which was closed on Friday over “national security concerns,” was registered to the “.tw” country code top-level domain for Taiwan and disseminated information about China’s “31 incentives” to poach academics and professionals. The domain is maintained by the Taiwan Network Information Center, which is appointed by the NCC and entrusted by the US-based Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

Country code domains are mainly for convenience, such as to denote regional divisions of international Web services or Web stores — like Google and the Apple Store — and there are few restrictions on who can register a Web site to a particular country’s domain.

The Web site that caused concern among legislators was registered through US-based domain name registrar GoDaddy. Registrars are private companies that are contracted to handle the business side of Web site registration and while they are required to cooperate with law enforcement, they mostly do not get involved with site content, or scrutinize the identities or intentions of domain-name applicants.

The NCC and the network center can shut down any Web site registered to the nation’s domain, but doing so serves little purpose. If the center were to frequently shut down sites, registrars might stop handling the domain, or ICANN might object.

Article 6 of the center’s Guidelines for Domain Name Registration says that “applicants or registrants shall provide true, complete and accurate information” and that the center has “the right to cancel a domain name registration at any time when the provided information is found incorrect.”

This ambiguous wording might empower the agency to say that the Chinese registrant did not accurately represent itself in applying for the domain, or that the content of the site is erroneous and represents “harmful disinformation.”

However, lawmakers must realize that the Internet provides Beijing with innumerable options to target Taiwanese with “disinformation,” of which a Web site is probably the least effective option.

Most people get information from social media, whereas a Web site is like a lonely island in the sea of Internet traffic. Causing an uproar in the media over a so-called problematic Web site does nothing except advertise the “coordinates” of that island, piquing the curiosity of Taiwanese over something they otherwise would likely never have seen.

Beijing’s Facebook page for the “31 incentives” garnered only 556 followers in its first year, but if China sees it can hold a legislative committee meeting in Taiwan hostage by registering a Web site, it is likely to create thousands of them.

The democratic world seems preoccupied with “fake news” and “disinformation.”

An article published by the Brookings Institution on Dec. 18, 2017, said that the media, educators, the government and the public are all responsible for fostering awareness of “fake news.”

People should verify news stories using more than one source, while governments and the media should cooperate to identify false news and prevent it being disseminated, the article said.

However, governments must avoid using the issue to introduce restrictive legislation that could impede free speech — a cornerstone of a strong democracy.