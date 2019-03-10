A prime Soviet example of why walls are futile

By Anastasia Edel

My Soviet school built a mesh fence around its yard. Every week, tardy kids who wanted to cut through the yard tore a hole in the fence. Every weekend, the administration fixed it, but the hole would reappear the morning after. This went on forever. I wish US President Donald Trump, the fence builder of the West, had gone to my school.

The Soviet Union was a country of fences, barriers and walls. Everything was prohibited, locked and guarded. Warning signs were phrased in no uncertain terms: “Do Not Enter: Death!” “Strangers Are Forbidden,” “The Border Is Closed.”

Barriers did not stop people from ignoring the warnings, but they complicated things. To steal bricks and cable from construction sites, citizens removed planks from wooden fences, or climbed over concrete ones, at the risk of being scratched by rusty nails or barbed wire, bitten by guard dogs or even shot at with rock salt.

Construction materials were in short supply, but people needed them and not everyone could pay black-market prices. For intruders, fences were not such a big deal.

Collective farms, or kolkhozes, were also fenced off to prevent perpetually hungry citizens from stealing fruit, vegetables and grains. In 1932, during the Ukrainian famine, then-Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, a fence builder par excellence, introduced the “Law of Three Spikelets,” which made taking a handful of grain from a kolkhoz a crime punishable by firing squad.

He was not bothered that people were stealing because they had nothing to eat. Getting rid of the hungry was easier than getting rid of hunger.

Soviet hospitals were similarly walled off. Visiting a patient was a nightmare: Doorkeepers were many, visiting hours were few and entering intensive-care units or delivery rooms was simply prohibited because hospital staff believed all outsiders were walking swarms of bacteria.

In the West, husbands were holding their wives’ hands during delivery, seemingly unconcerned about bacteria, and despite all the precautions, infection and mortality rates in the Soviet Union were strikingly higher.

Citizens themselves often built barriers, despite the futility of the effort. In the 1990s, Russians started installing metal doors in their apartments to protect themselves from break-ins, which, in the economic chaos of those years, became bolder and more frequent. The effect was marginal, because thieves began showing up with metal cutters.

Summer camps for children were always fenced, featuring checkpoints, barred gates and guards, and lookouts were posted at entrances to beaches and other areas prone to unauthorized access.

Leaving a camp was strictly forbidden, and breaking out was even harder than breaking in. Kids still did it — some on a dare, some out of spite and some simply because they wanted to bathe without holding hands, a regular safety practice.

Every year, at least one escapee would drown and another would get lost in the surrounding woods or be apprehended going home on a train without a ticket.

Personally, I liked the camp, despite the endless marching and shouting “Always ready!” However, like most of my fellow campers, I knew how to leave if I wanted.

The paragon of Soviet impregnability outside of the gulag was a meat-processing plant. Such places had it all: the fence, the sniffing dogs, the barbed wire, checkpoints, vigilantes and sometimes militiamen. Still, people could not help wanting to eat meat, a rare commodity in the era of “advanced socialism.”