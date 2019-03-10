A potential HIV cure should be just one weapon in an arsenal

By Faye Flam / Bloomberg Opinion

The only two people lucky enough to be cured of HIV infection were unlucky enough to find themselves with cancer and HIV at the same time. What saved them both were stem cell transplants from bone marrow donors — last-ditch attempts to save them from the cancers. In the process, doctors used donors who had a genetic mutation rendering them, and their bone marrow cells, resistant to the virus.

The right reaction to the news of the second cure is, as several researchers have told me, nuanced. It is a big deal to AIDS researchers, who for years have been quietly seeking to go beyond managing the disease and shoot for a complete cure. This second case shows what might be possible with a lot more work.

However, there is an ever-present danger of raising false hopes for millions of people living with HIV, because a stem cell transplant is neither practical nor safe enough to use on anyone who has just HIV and not an otherwise fatal cancer.

AIDS researchers have raised false hope before. In 1997, David Ho (何大偉) of the Aaron Diamond Institute announced that the new crop of antiretroviral drugs would probably be able to knock out the virus in patients after they continued the regimen for a number of years.

He was soon proven wrong, when scientists discovered that the virus is very good at hiding from part of the immune system called memory T-cells.

So, cowed by that failure, the research community nearly ignored the news that an obscure doctor in Berlin cured a patient, Timothy Brown, using a stem cell transplant in 2008.

Journals refused to publish a paper, the New York Times played the story deep inside the newspaper, and at a major meeting, the researcher, Hero Hutter, was relegated to a mere poster session.

A few people recognized the importance of the case, including AIDS researcher Steven Deeks at the University of California, San Francisco, who later became the doctor treating Brown, who had become known as the Berlin patient.

Deeks told me that at the time the claim was believable because the biology all made sense. The Berlin patient had his immune cells replaced with ones from a donor with a genetic mutation that disables a receptor called CCR5.

Cells without a working CCR5 receptor are essentially locked up to the virus.

While bone marrow transplants are not likely to become standard HIV treatment, Deeks said there is promising research in using gene therapy to alter the CCR5 receptors.

Some are doing this using a so-called viral vector, to insert the HIV-resistant version of the gene into cells, and others are trying to remove a patient’s bone marrow, treat it and return it with at least some resistant cells.

These avenues, if they succeed, might not completely eradicate the virus from the body, but there is hope they might allow the patients to stay healthy without a daily drug regimen, which is both expensive, and for some, onerous.

One limitation of antiretroviral therapy is that patients who carry the virus for a few years without getting treatment can suffer damage to their immune systems. They can generate a constant, low-level immune response that increases the risk of heart disease and cancer, and can accelerate aging.

Since effective antiviral drugs did not exist before the mid-1990s, many people infected before this time suffer from these long-term effects.