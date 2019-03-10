Rules the key for fishing at ports

By Chen Chung-ling 陳璋玲

As Taiwan’s coastline has been opened up, sea fishing has become a popular leisure activity. Sea fishing can be divided into boat fishing and shore fishing. Shore fishing is done from an embankment, a beach or a reef.

Anglers have been calling for fishing and commercial ports to be opened to angling. On the government’s Public Policy Network Participation Platform, amendments to the Fishing Port Act (漁港法) have been suggested to fully open ports to angling.

The appeals are mainly to assign additional areas for sea fishing. However, shore fishing is not only about opening up ports, it also involves sea fishing management.

Whether commercial and fishing ports should be opened for sea fishing must be discussed on the basis of the ports’ statutory purpose and conflicts arising from multiple-use requirements.

The Commercial Port Act (商港法) and the Fishing Port Act specify the statutory function of commercial and fishing ports, that is, specifying those that can be used by merchant and fishing ships. Port facilities, including seawalls, are provided to meet the needs of these operations.

Only when these functions are unhindered can sea fishing, a secondary function, be considered.

This conflict between uses is common for public facilities, so there need to be regulations, much like pedestrian and scooter access to highways are restricted to help facilitate high-speed traffic flow.

The utilization of Taiwan’s six international commercial ports is high, so the space available for sea fishing is relatively limited. Each of the ports have designated areas for angling. However, there are more than 200 other fishing ports in Taiwan — most of them underused — but only 19 allow angling.

This has caused consternation among anglers. Indeed, to make the most of the public facilities, the Fisheries Agency should review the feasibility of opening unused port facilities for angling and other activities.

However, it is not entirely fair that anglers point their finger at the Fisheries Agency, because opening up ports to serve a secondary purpose is not its responsibility. Moreover, ports are only one option among many areas that could be used for fishing.

Another solution would be to set up fishing areas independent of commercial and fishing ports, so that safety can be ensured and multiple-use conflicts avoided.

However, this would require an authority in charge of recreational fishing, which is not clearly specified in the law.

The Ocean Conservation Administration’s ambitions to manage recreational angling can be seen in its organization of conferences and field studies of catch. It has also set up an online catch report system.

However, without sea-fishing regulations, it will not be possible to implement recreational sea-fishing management, such as setting up dedicated platforms, establishing catch data, limiting catch volumes and issuing licenses.

The Ocean Conservation Administration and the Ocean Affairs Council, which were established almost a year ago, might be the appropriate authorities for the integration of sea-fishing management, but without legislation there can be no such management. Formulating sea-fishing regulations must be the first priority.

Chen Chung-ling is a professor at National Cheng Kung University’s Institute of Ocean Technology and Marine Affairs.