[ LETTERS ]

Next year’s elections

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is not cooperating with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) over the proposed same-sex marriage bill. Why would it when it has 77 percent of Taiwanese behind it on this issue, as last year’s referendums demonstrated.

This percentage converted into votes will see the KMT win next year’s elections in a landslide. However, having been gifted this opportunity by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the DPP, the KMT could still blow it by cozying up too closely with Beijing, a move that would concern most Taiwanese.

The KMT has, in the past, been slow to come to terms with public opinion on Taiwan’s future direction and has paid a price electorally.

Gavan Duffy

Queensland, Australia

Trump, Nobel and the CCP

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Eighteen Republican senators made a similar proposal. The world, especially Japan, finally has experienced respite from the fear of North Korean missiles and nuclear war after Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June last year.

Taiwan, as a member of the US-led Indo-Pacific Alliance against Chinese communist expansion, must join this important movement to support President Trump and protect her free democracy.

Taiwan has been a victim of Chinese autocracy (the Chinese Nationalist Party, KMT) since immediately after Japan’s surrender at the end of World War II. While Taiwan struggled to establish democracy with painful sacrifices, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) joined the KMT to combat Taiwan’s advance of democracy. The suffering of Taiwan is aggravated by the erroneous judgement of the free nations that economic development would transform China into a democracy similar to Taiwan. The result speaks volumes. The spectacular economic growth of China is now used by the CCP to legitimize its authoritarian rule.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) repeatedly rejects democracy and prefers socialism with Chinese characteristics.

He is now the sole ruler of the CCP. He threatens to occupy Taiwan by force if necessary.

The book Why Nations Fail explains why China is still on the authoritarian path of no return and its economy will fail, similar to the old Soviet Union. Awaiting the natural course of the CCP’s self-destruction will take time and risks the possibility of the communist autocracy overthrowing free-world democracies.

The current precarious state of Taiwan’s democracy due to CCP interference might occur in the US, as the CCP has already infiltrated all walks of life in that country.

The CCP must be considered a malignant, even lethal and hostile country. The only remedy is the peaceful dialogue from a position of strength being conducted by the Trump administration. The CCP and its twin brother, the KMT, have already sacrificed more than 1 billion innocent civilians with impunity.

China has contributed to the degradation of Venezuela into a nation of unimaginable misery. The hope of democracy in the Arab Spring has devolved into chaos due to CCP interference. Syria is still suffering severe destruction and human miseries, and has become a fertile ground for murderous Islamic State terrorists.

The CCP’s support of African despots has resulted in massive migration of desperate poor people to Europe. The One Belt One Road Initiative seems to conceal those old crimes.