Overcoming the neoliberal’s ideology of climate inaction

By Mark Paul and Anders Fremsta

Three years ago, the US achieved a grim milestone: its first climate refugees. With rising sea levels quickly engulfing the small town of Isle de Jean Charles, Louisiana, the Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribespeople who have long called it home were forced to move.

In the coming years, hundreds of communities across the US will suffer a similar fate, even if greenhouse gas emissions cease immediately.

Despite the consensus among scientists about the causes and dire consequences of global warming, policymakers continue to turn a deaf ear to warnings of the impending climate crisis. Even before US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 Paris climate accord, the country had not begun to make sharp emissions reductions.

The reason, climate activists increasingly argue, is capitalism, or more precisely the neoliberal ideology that has dominated economic policymaking in the West for at least 40 years.

As debates about a Green New Deal heat up, it is critical for the public to understand the role that neoliberalism has played in derailing policies to curtail emissions, phase out fossil fuels and adopt renewable energy technologies.

Climate wonks regularly warn that “business as usual” cannot avert climate change, but while that is true, the phrase itself betrays a neoliberal obsession with making “business” fit for purpose — a tweak here, a nudge there — as if citizens were merely passive subjects of larger economic forces.

We all have an active role to play in shaping the economy, but to do so requires that we first shake off the constraints that neoliberal thinking has placed on the public imagination.

Since 1980, the dominant view in Washington has been that the government should play a minimal role in the economy.

As the anti-tax lobbyist Grover Norquist famously quipped: “I don’t want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub.”

The policies that have resulted from this mindset — defunding or otherwise curtailing public investment, deregulating the economy and decentralizing democracy — have prevented the US from weaning itself off fossil fuels.

Policymakers from both parties have refused to advocate, or even countenance, public investments in carbon-free alternative energy sources and infrastructure.

The belief that government can only ever impede economic dynamism represents a sharp departure from the Keynesian worldview that dominated policymaking from the 1940s to the 1960s.

Policies based on the belief that government spending on public goods complements the private sector, rather than crowding it out, helped the US achieve unprecedented growth in the postwar era.

In a Keynesian economic regime, government interventions are regarded as necessary to solve coordination problems, which is precisely what climate change is.

Sadly, a brief revival of Keynesian thinking after the 2008 financial crisis was quickly stifled by the politics of austerity across the West, foreclosing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through large public investments in transportation, green public housing, and research and development.

The second pillar of neoliberalism, deregulation, has also contributed to climate change. When seeking to roll back energy efficiency standards and rules governing fossil fuel extraction, politicians love to say they are merely “cutting red tape.”