‘You can track everything’: The parents who digitize their babies

By Richard Godwin / The Guardian

You do not need to spend much time in the presence of a small child and an iPhone to feel a little disconcerted: One-year-olds hypnotized by creepy Baby Shark ephemera on YouTube; two-year-olds who can swipe before they can talk; my own five-year-old trying to “pause” me when he goes to the toilet. “When can I get a phone?” he asks. His cousin has a phone, he likes to point out. She is four.

There is a small, fragile window when a child has no compulsion toward digital technology. Jenny, zero, has no idea what a phone is. Jenny is a baby. More than 1 million neural connections are being made in her brain each second, but, at 10 weeks old, she cannot yet see the full color spectrum or distinguish objects in perspective.

Yet her cocooned life has been substantially mediated by technology. A few weeks before Jenny was born, her mother, Aoife, downloaded a free “breastfeeding and baby tracker” app called Feed Baby and began playing around with it.

The developer, Penguin Apps, describes it as “the only app you will need to care for your little one.” It has been downloaded more than 1 million times.

Before she had recognized her mother’s scent or gripped her finger, Jenny was emitting a rich stream of data.

“It’s really, really simple,” Aoife said from her home in County Kilkenny, Ireland.

“You set up your baby, you say when your due date was and when they were born. You can track when you’ve fed. If you’re breastfeeding, what side you’ve breastfed on and for how long. If you’re bottle feeding, how much formula they took. You can track a nappy, what was in the nappy. You can track sleep. If you’re giving medicine, how much medicine you give. You can track growth, you can track length and weight, teeth, baths. You can track everything,” she said.

Jenny is part of a generation whose entire lives will be quantified — sometimes all the way from conception, thanks to fertility tracking apps such as Kindara and Clue.

Aoife has graphs that show her how long Jenny has slept and how regular her “nappy events” were.

She used Feed Baby compulsively — following its cues, ignoring its ads — until one day in January, when she had a revelation.

“I was using this app so I would stop being so anxious, but the level of information it was giving me was making me way more anxious. As soon as I stopped using it, my confidence in my parenting abilities increased drastically,” she said.

Babytech is not something that people without babies think much about, but that does not mean tech people are not thinking about it: The app stores are full of products with names such as Baby Manager and Glow Baby Newborn Tracker.

At the Baby Show (the UK’s leading baby and pregnancy expo, which takes places in London and Birmingham), tech companies that specialize in tracking devices and wearables vied for space with more traditional brands such as the bottle manufacturer Tommee Tippee.

The event’s manager, Susanne Rauberger, said that technology not only helps parents feel “as connected to their baby as possible,” but also provides “reassurance and peace of mind.”

“Whereas previously we would have got this more from family and friends, we are using whatever tech we can,” she said. “It’s incredible to see how fast it has developed over the past five years.”

Among the products on show this year was Bluebell, a waterproof monitor that was developed by two former healthcare management consultants and a former British National Health Service (NHS) data analyst. It relays information (temperature, heart rate and so on) to a small screen that a parent wears on their wrist, alerting the wearer if the baby’s breathing rate falls, or if he or she rolls on to their front. It is to go on sale for ￡299 (US$394).