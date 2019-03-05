US campaign against Huawei likely exaggerated, experts say

By Frank Bajak / AP

Since last year, the US has waged a vigorous diplomatic offensive against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co, claiming that any nation deploying its gear in next-generation wireless networks is giving Beijing a conduit for espionage or worse.

However, security experts said that the US government is likely exaggerating that threat.

Not only is the US case short on specifics — it also glosses over the reality that China does not need secret access to Huawei routers to infiltrate global networks that already have notoriously poor security, they said.

State-sponsored hackers have shown no preference for one manufacturer’s technology over another, experts said.

Kremlin-backed hackers, for instance, adroitly exploit Internet routers and other networking equipment made by companies that are not Russian.

If the Chinese want to disrupt global networks, “they will do so regardless of the type of equipment you are using,” said Jan-Peter Kleinhans, a researcher at the Berlin think tank Neue Verantwortung Stiftung.

One of the most common US fears — that Huawei might install software “backdoors” in its equipment that Chinese intelligence could use to tap into, eavesdrop on or interrupt data transmissions — strikes some experts as highly unlikely.

Priscilla Moriuchi, who retired from the US National Security Agency (NSA) in 2017 after running its Far East operations, said that she does not believe that the Huawei threat is overblown.

However, the odds of the company installing backdoors on behalf of Chinese intelligence are “almost zero because of the chance that it would be discovered,” thus exposing Huawei’s complicity, she said.

Moriuchi, now an analyst at the US cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, said that she was not aware of the NSA ever finding Huawei backdoors created for Chinese intelligence.

However, it can be extraordinarily difficult, when backdoors are found, to determine who is behind them, she said.

European allies have been reluctant to embrace a blanket ban on Huawei equipment, even as US officials continue to cast the world’s No. 1 telecom equipment maker as little more than an untrustworthy surrogate for Beijing’s intelligence services.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Cyber and International Communications and Information Policy Robert Strayer said that Huawei is obliged to heed Chinese Communist Party orders by a 2017 intelligence law that “compels their citizens and their companies to participate in intelligence activities.”

However, Strayer provided no specifics when pressed by reporters on Tuesday last week as to how Huawei gear might pose more of a security threat than other manufacturers’ switches, routers and wireless base stations.

The diplomat spoke at the Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest wireless trade show in Barcelona, Spain.

The US’ rhetoric has included threats.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested in a TV interview two weeks ago that any use of Huawei equipment could jeopardize US intelligence sharing and might even be a reason to locate military bases elsewhere.

The remarks might have been targeted at NATO allies including Poland and the Czech Republic, where Huawei has made significant inroads.

A spokeswoman for the US National Security Council declined to comment or to provide any officials to address specifics.