US indictments describe Chinese bonuses for theft of secrets

By Todd Shields / Bloomberg

It bore the hallmarks of a normal incentive program: employees nominated for outstanding work and managers doled out bonuses.

However, this bounty program at Huawei Technologies Co (華為) used encrypted e-mail and paid workers for secrets stolen from other companies, US prosecutors claimed last month.

Their indictment accuses the company of stealing technology from T-Mobile US Inc, a case that on Thursday got under way in a Seattle federal court as Huawei pleaded not guilty to theft of trade secrets.

US companies for decades have complained about Chinese firms stealing intellectual property (IP) or demanding its disclosure to do business in the country.

US President Donald Trump has made protection of IP a focus of trade talks now under way.

“The US has made substantial progress in our trade talks with China on important structural issues, including intellectual property protection,” Trump said in a tweet on Sunday last week as he announced the delay of higher tariffs for an unspecified period.

The Chinese government has dismissed the complaints.

However, according to a 2017 report by the Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property (IP Commission), the US economy loses at least US$225 billion annually from counterfeit goods, pirated software and theft of trade secrets.

The IP Commission called China “the world’s principal IP infringer” that is “deeply committed to industrial policies that include maximizing the acquisition of foreign technology and information.”

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday told the US Congress that the US is seeking commitments against cybertheft and physical theft in the ongoing talks.

“I agree with those who see our large and growing trade deficit and their unfair trade practices, including technology transfer issues, failure to protect intellectual property, large subsidies, cybertheft of commercial secrets and other problems, as major threats to our economy,” Lighthizer said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and then-US president Barack Obama in 2015 reached an agreement to stop the theft of corporate secrets, but the US in November last year accused China of continuing a state-backed campaign of IP and technology theft.

China has long denied pilfering technology, attributing the US accusations to hearsay.

“China’s achievements in innovation have been made by the wisdom and hard work of the Chinese people,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said in response to complaints made by US Vice President Mike Pence last summer.

“It is typical unilateralism and zero-sum thinking to launch trade wars for domestic political considerations and for one’s own interests,” Hua was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

In December last year, two Chinese nationals, said by US prosecutors to have coordinated with the Chinese government, were indicted and accused of a decade-long espionage campaign that yielded secrets from US companies and government agencies.

US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said that the charges were “an important step in revealing to the world China’s continued practice of stealing commercial data.”

“IP theft has been part of the opening with China from the start,” James Lewis, director of the technology policy program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said in an interview. “It has been a constant theme.”