China will not bend for a peace agreement

By Yao Chung-yuan 姚中原

Taiwan and China are two completely different political entities. At some time in the future, the two might be willing to hold negotiations aimed at resolving issues such as withdrawing China’s missiles aimed at Taiwan, promoting military exchanges, establishing a military buffer zone and reviewing the long-standing stalemate between the two sides. However, even if the will were there, none of these issues would be easy to resolve.

In other words, even if the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is voted back into government and wants to establish a system of military confidence-building measures or sign a cross-strait peace agreement with China, the biggest obstacle would still be China’s “one China” principle.

China’s leaders have often said that they are willing to accept the “1992 consensus” as a basis for economic, social and cultural exchanges with Taiwan, but they have never said that they could accept the “1992 consensus” as a basis for negotiating with Taiwan on highly sensitive political or military issues.

Looking back over the public statements made by Chinese leaders responsible for Taiwan affairs, they have never of their own initiative proposed the “1992 consensus” as a basis for resolving major cross-strait political disputes.

On the contrary, the Beijing government persists in its position of handling the question of Taiwan’s sovereignty in terms of “one country, two systems” and the “one China” principle. It has never made any concessions or allowed any leeway for compromise on this point.

Susan Shirk is chair of the 21st Century China Center at the University of California, San Diego and has been researching China for many years.

Shirk stated that successive generations of Chinese leaders have all stuck to a fixed position regarding the “Taiwan question,” because if any national leader dared to make concessions concerning Beijing’s “one China” principle, they would probably come under heavy attack from Chinese Communist Party comrades, the controlling alliance or the military, and be forced to step down.

During the eight years of former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) administration, frequent interactions took place between retired high-ranking military officers from either side of the Taiwan Strait.

However, when there was any suggestion of official, formal visits involving “cross-strait military exchanges,” no such visit ever went ahead. The fundamental reason was, and still is, that the Chinese authorities do not recognize the Republic of China and have never allowed any ambiguity or relaxation with respect to their “one China” principle.

Signing a “cross-strait peace agreement” would involve matters of Taiwan’s sovereignty and national dignity. It would depend on social consensus and the will of the public as a whole.

As such, it cannot be decided by any particular political party. This is all the more true given that China has never made the effort to express its goodwill. To float such a sensitive and controversial proposal under such conditions is not a wise move.

Yao Chung-yuan is a part-time university professor and former deputy director of the Ministry of National Defense’s Strategic Planning Department.

Translated by Julian Clegg