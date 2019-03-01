Business leaders must include biodiversity into corporate plans

By Robert Watson

At the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, last month, the evidence of mounting threats to nature, and of nature’s contributions to people, featured higher on the agenda than ever before. The task for business leaders around the world is to embrace this evidence and start acting as stewards, rather than spoilers, of our vital natural assets.

The latest edition of the WEF’s Global Risks Report is correct in concluding that, “of all risks, it is in relation to the environment that the world is most clearly sleepwalking into catastrophe.”

However, PwC’s latest annual survey of chief executives, also released at Davos, reveals that business leaders no longer include environmental concerns in their Top 10 threats to corporate growth.

Such findings reflect an inexcusable myopia on the part of business leaders. The loss of biodiversity — stemming from the destruction of individual species, entire ecosystems, and even genetic resources — is not just an environmental issue; it is also a threat to global development, security and economic prosperity.

Products ranging from coffee to cotton rely on strong, functioning ecosystems and a minimal level of biodiversity. Without a healthy environment, forced migrations, conflicts over resources, and a range of other direct and indirect disruptions to global trade and commerce become more likely.

According to one estimate cited in this year’s Global Risks Report, the annual value of nature’s contributions to people — in the form of food, water purification, pollination, protection against floods and so forth — is US$125 trillion, or about two-thirds more than global GDP.

Hence, the WEF concludes that biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse are both more likely and potentially more damaging to business than most other global threats.

Fortunately, in November last year, prior to the 14th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP14), participants in the Business and Biodiversity Forum recognized the “urgent need for increased collective ambition to halt and reverse biodiversity loss.”

To that end, a growing number of firms have committed to such collective action. Many, for example, have signed onto the global Business and Biodiversity Pledge that was introduced at the CBD gathering in Mexico in 2016.

In July last year, companies meeting in France detailed concrete steps they are taking to safeguard biodiversity as part of the Act4Nature initiative.

By integrating biodiversity concerns into their global growth strategies, and by supporting targets set by the international community, these businesses are helping to lay the groundwork for the CBD COP15 summit in Beijing next year, when delegates are to decide on global biodiversity targets for the next decade.

Biodiversity pledges by businesses vary. AXA Insurance Co is developing new ways to account for biodiversity loss in its assessments of financial risk. This, in turn, will help channel investments toward projects that maintain or reinforce ecosystems. The French cosmetics company L’Oreal has pledged that, by next year, none of its products will include ingredients linked to deforestation.

For others seeking to incorporate biodiversity considerations into their decisionmaking, the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services’ latest regional assessment reports offer a range of evidence-based policy options.