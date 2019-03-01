China seeks new islands to conquer as the US wavers

By James Stavridis / Bloomberg Opinion

A US Department of Defense report warns that China’s military buildup is reaching the point where it can attempt to “impose its will on the region and beyond.”

Visiting recently with senior officials from two US allies in the region, Japan and Singapore, gave me a visceral feeling of how things look on the ground (and at sea).

“We are deeply concerned about the US’ long-term commitment in the region, starting with troops in South Korea — especially in the face of China and their determined military expansion,” a senior Japanese official told me.

The constant refrain was simple: The West is becoming a less reliable partner. These allies are dismayed by a US administration that has repeatedly criticized its closest partners and accused them of freeloading on defense.

They are also worried about weakness and distraction of a Europe facing Brexit. This is compounded as they watch China increase pressure on Taiwan to accept a “one country, two systems” deal a la Hong Kong and militarize the South China Sea by constructing artificial islands.

Japan, in particular, faces a host of challenges from Beijing. These begin with a long and bitter history of conflict, principally stemming from World War II, but also dating back to the Sino-Japanese War more than a century ago.

Other areas of contention include China’s unfounded territorial claims, including the Senkaku Islands — known as the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) in Taiwan and China — in the East China Sea; support for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who has launched ballistic missiles over the Japanese islands; alleged hacks into Tokyo’s intelligence and military command systems; and the intellectual property theft that has also frustrated the US so deeply.

Singapore, given its geographic position as the gateway to the Indian Ocean, is a key stepping stone in China’s military expansion and its massive One Belt, One Road development project.

There is also a less-noticed, but extremely worrisome aspect to China’s increasing boldness: It seems to be building its naval capability to dominate farther into the Pacific — as far as what Western analysts call the “second island chain.”

When thinking in a geostrategic sense about China, the island-chain formulation is helpful. Since the 1950s, US planners have delineated a first island chain, running from the Japanese islands through the Philippines, and down to the tip of Southeast Asia. Dominating inside that line has been the goal of China’s recent buildup in naval and missile capabilities.

However, US officials warn that Chinese strategists are becoming more ambitious, set on gaining influence running to the second island chain— running from Japan through the Micronesian islands to the tip of Indonesia.

As with its initial forays into the South China Sea, Beijing is using “scientific” missions and hydrographic surveying ships as the tip of the spear.

Japan and Singapore are essentially anchors at the north and south ends of the island chains. They have been integrating their defense capabilities with the US through training, exercises and arms purchases. They are exploring better relations with India as the Pacific and Indian oceans are increasingly viewed as a single strategic entity. This is a crucial element in the US strategy for the region.

However, there are changes coming.