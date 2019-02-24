The Liberty Times Editorial: Free China a condition for peace

During a stop in Hungary on Feb. 11, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cautioned the US’ allies against doing business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies, saying doing so poses substantial information security and privacy risks.

Pompeo said that Huawei’s global expansion could make it more difficult for the US to collaborate with its allies and added: “If that equipment is co-located where we have important American systems, it makes it more difficult for us to partner alongside them.”

When Venezuela descended into a political crisis late last month, Pompeo also said that “it is time for every other nation to pick a side,” urging other countries to “stand with the forces of freedom.”

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs retweeted Pompeo’s speech on its official Twitter account and added that “#Taiwan stands with the forces of freedom.”

Prior to this, Taiwan had announced that it was joining a US-led multinational alliance to ban Huawei products.

The Executive Yuan is also planning to publish a comprehensive list of equipment manufactured by Chinese-funded companies, so that every central government agency can have a better idea about which Chinese information and telecoms products they should not purchase.

The US and China are supporting different sides in the Venezuelan presidential crisis, and European and American democracies have declared that they are siding with the US.

As for the Taiwan Strait, its safety is constantly jeopardized by China’s military intimidation of Taiwan and cutting off channels of overseas arms sales that would enhance the nation’s defense capabilities.

The US, on the other hand, is normalizing its arms sales to Taiwan and dispatching military vessels through the Strait to show its determination.

Faced with China and the US’ drastically contrasting attitudes, Taiwan has not hesitated to side with the US and join the efforts to safeguard democracy, freedom and human rights.

From trade tensions to strategic competition, geopolitics has already provided Taiwan with an answer to its choice: Maintaining the “status quo” upholds the nation’s de facto independence and sustains the Taiwan-US partnership, although from a certain idealist perspectives, maintaining the “status quo” probably sounds like “doing nothing.”

However, from the perspective of the government’s pro-China stance during former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) eight-year administration, rejecting the so-called “1992 consensus” and the idea that “both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to ‘one China’” shows what should and what should not to be done.

On Feb. 7, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs Randall Schriver said that the US is well aware of Beijing’s increasingly aggressive pursuit of so-called “unification” with Taiwan, whether by isolating Taiwan, stealing away its diplomatic allies or conducting military drills around it.

He said that the US expects Taiwanese to uphold their own future and that the US would support Taiwan through the “faithful implementation” of the Taiwan Relations Act.

He also said that the US should take on a different mindset and strategic reactions toward China, but added that it does not have to make any changes in terms of its Taiwan policy.

A few days later, former American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) chairman Richard Bush published a public letter on the Web site of Washington-based think tank the Brookings Institution, writing that if China resorts to the use of “non-peaceful means” to respond to any moves toward Taiwanese independence, the US’ commitment to come to Taiwan’s defense “has never been absolute.”