For-profit center is first US stop for migrant children

By Yeganeh Torbati and Kristina Cooke / Reuters, HOMESTEAD, Florida, and SAN FRANCISCO

For a growing number of migrant children, this is their first home in the US: a sprawling campus dotted with beige buildings, massive white tents and metal trailers, next door to a US Air Force base in Homestead, Florida.

The federal government is holding nearly 1,600 migrant children there, at what it calls a “temporary influx” shelter. It has added 250 beds in the past two months and could soon house 2,350 children who crossed the nation’s southern border on their own.

It is the country’s only such temporary quarters for migrant children, after the closure last month of a similar facility in southern Texas, and the only shelter for migrant youths that is run by a for-profit company.

The site is a topic of heated debate, as immigration advocates and US Democratic legislators complain that many traumatized children who fled violence and poverty in their home countries are held in an institutionalized setting for too long before being released to sponsoring families who can better care for them.

Government officials have said that they are trying to safely release children to family members as fast as they can, and that the facility provides the first experience of stability that the children have had after long and often perilous journeys northward.

Their arduous journeys are not necessarily over: Some of the children will gain asylum, which can take years; others will be deported.

As the government seeks to rapidly expand the site’s capacity, it has waived a federal requirement at Homestead meant to ensure that children receive sufficient healthcare.

The US Department of Health and Human Services, which cares for the children, previously required Homestead to maintain a clinician-to-child ratio of 1-12 to provide mental health services, according to a report in November last year, but that requirement has been relaxed to 1-20, a Homestead program director said on Wednesday last week.

The facility sits on federal property, and unlike established children’s shelters, such as smaller group or foster homes that hold migrant children across the country, is not governed by state child welfare regulations designed to protect young people from harm.

On a day when a steady rain poured down, children wearing clear plastic ponchos walked in single file across the grounds, attended by shelter staff members. Some waved and yelled greetings in English and Spanish to visiting reporters.

US President Donald Trump’s administration opened the doors of the Homestead site to the media on the condition that reporters not interact with children, or photograph or record them inside, which they said was to protect the children’s privacy.

For these youths, aged 13 to 17, school is held in large white tents divided into small classrooms. Their instructors are not required to be certified teachers, but must have a bachelor’s degree, and speak English and Spanish.

The younger children sleep in rooms with six sets of bunk beds each. Seventeen-year-olds, who are housed separately, sleep in large, long “bays” with 144 beds each. The older children use toilet stalls in an attached tent.

In recreation areas near the beds were games of dominoes, Jenga and Parcheesi. Outside, children can play soccer, volleyball and basketball on the palm-dotted campus.

Inspirational slogans and other art work by the children decorate building walls, including a drawing of Martin Luther King, Jr with the words “I have a dream” written in Spanish. Another sign atop a doorway says: “Through these doors walk the greatest people in the world” in English.