Politics losing cross-strait focus

By Jack Broome

As live-fire military drills were being conducted off the coast of Taichung a few weeks ago, a presidential spokesperson said in a statement that Taiwan would not bow to Chinese pressure. The move came after a tense start to the year for the nation.

In the nine-in-one elections on Nov. 24 last year, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) suffered heavy defeats, losing control of seven municipalities out of 13 that it held.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which had been in a state of crisis since the DPP’s landslide victory in the 2016 elections, rose from the ashes to secure the mayorship or commissionership in 15 out of 22 cities and counties.

Following the results’ release, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced that she would resign as party chairperson. To her surprise, Premier William Lai (賴清德) and Presidential Office Secretary-General Chen Chu (陳菊) tendered their resignations, although Chen later backed away from her decision.

Having lost the public’s support, as well the confidence of her own party, Tsai’s suitability as a candidate in next year’s presidential election has fallen into doubt. But what of China’s role in all of this?

Since his ascendency to office in 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has taken a far more aggressive approach toward Taiwan than any of his recent predecessors. On multiple occasions, Xi has warned that the political division across the Taiwan Strait cannot be passed down the generations and confirmed China’s willingness to use force to achieve unification should peaceful means fail.

While an unofficial diplomatic truce existed between Taiwan and China under former Chinese president Hu Jintao’s (胡錦濤) government, with the arrival of Xi and his administration came a resumption of attempts to poach Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, beginning with the Gambia in November 2013.

This occurred under a KMT-led government in Taiwan, well before the DPP was voted into power in 2016 and despite then-president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) efforts to push the Cross-Strait Service Trade Agreement — which would have promoted further economic integration between Taiwan and China — through the Legislative Yuan.

Of course, it was Ma who made history by being the first president to meet with the head of Chinese since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

Yet, from Beijing’s perspective, this carrot-and-stick approach failed to produce the desired results when in 2016 the KMT lost the elections in favor of a DPP government with Tsai at the helm.

After this, Chinese pressure on Taiwan increased significantly. Channels to enable cross-strait dialogue were severed and attempts to reduce Taiwan’s international participation intensified. As a result, under Tsai’s administration, Taiwan has lost more diplomatic allies, its membership applications to the World Health Assembly, Interpol and the International Civil Aviation Organization have been routinely blocked, and international companies have been forced to refer to Taiwan as a province of China.

In addition, China has become more emboldened in its use of military exercises to deter what it terms “Taiwan separatists.”

Over the course of the past year or so, Chinese fighter jets and bombers have conducted multiple circumnavigations of Taiwan; the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy completed the largest naval parade in China’s history and held live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait for the first time since just before the 2016 election; and the 60,000-tonne Liaoning, China’s sole operational aircraft carrier, made “routine patrols” past the coast of Taiwan on three separate occasions.