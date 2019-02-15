By Esteban Duarte, Eric Martin and Ilya Arkhipov / Bloomberg

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is under pressure at home and abroad, and being encouraged by the US to go to “a nice beach somewhere far from Venezuela.” The question is where would — or could — he go?

The Venezuelan leader has held on for years in the face of protests, a collapsed economy and international sanctions, via a tight grip on the military and by cracking down on the opposition, but the stress has never been greater. The financial noose is tightening globally, many neighbors and Western nations are calling on him to hold elections or step aside, and the opposition has galvanized under Venezuelan National Assembly President and self-declared interim president Juan Guaido into a more cohesive force.

Maduro has insisted publicly he is going nowhere and a departure could be several steps away, if it happens at all.

He has spoken frequently to denounce what he says are US-led coup efforts against him and all signs point to him digging in.

Still, contingency plans are being drawn up in case he needs to leave Venezuela at short notice, four people with knowledge of the discussions said.

Any potential safe havens bring risks for Maduro and the countries involved. While the US has said he should leave, it might not take too kindly to any nation that gave him sanctuary. Maduro would also want to feel safe from the reach of Venezuelan and international law.

Some unsurprising destinations are being discussed, including Cuba, Russia and Turkey. In Cuba, the communist government of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is an ideological ally to Maduro’s Bolivarian Republic.

Some conversations have also taken place about the possibility of him going to Mexico, two of the people said, asking not to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is one of a handful of Latin American leaders not to have recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s rightful president.

Maduro attended Lopez Obrador’s inauguration in December last year.

Discussions have been stepped up because Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores — who has two nephews serving 18 years in a US prison for conspiring to traffic cocaine — is raising pressure on her husband to have a plan B ready, another person said.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Popular Power for Communication and Information did not respond to requests for comment.

“I think it is better for the transition to democracy in Venezuela that [Maduro] be outside the country, and there are a number of countries that I think would be willing to accept him,” US Special Envoy to Venezuela Elliott Abrams said, citing “friends in places like Cuba and Russia.”

The fate of Maduro, his family and top lieutenants is key to any transition of power in Venezuela, an OPEC member whose population is suffering chronic shortages of food, medicines and basic amenities.

A summit of European and Latin American countries held in Uruguay’s capital Montevideo last week agreed to work toward a peaceful political process that leads to new presidential elections in Venezuela.

Speaking in Washington last week, Abrams said that countries other than Russia and Cuba “have come to us privately and said they’d be willing to take members of the current illegitimate regime if it would help the transition.”

He declined to name them.

Any flight to Cuba by Maduro or his people would give the US justification to put Havana back on the radar, said a person familiar with the thinking, citing the potential for evidence linking some officials to drug or weapons trafficking in the region.