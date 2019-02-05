Home / Editorials
Tue, Feb 05, 2019 - Page 8　

Regular format resumes on Monday, Feb. 11.

To our readers:

Because of the Lunar New Year holiday, from Tuesday, Feb. 5, through Sunday, Feb. 10, the Taipei Times will have a reduced format without our regular editorials and opinion pieces. From Tuesday to Friday it will not be delivered to subscribers, but will be available for purchase at convenience stores. Subscribers will receive the editions they missed once normal distribution resumes on Saturday, Feb. 9.

The paper returns to its usual format on Monday, Feb. 11, when our regular editorials and opinion pieces will also be resumed.

