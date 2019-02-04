Invaluable resource

I recently visited Taiwan in October. I found your paper an invaluable resource for information on Taiwan as well as the lager Asian area.

My tour group had US and Canadian people, but I noted that the Europeans at the hotels we stayed at read the English-language Taipei Times as well.

My group shared a copy amongst ourselves and everyone appreciated it.

Thank you for expanding my knowledge of Taiwan today, as well as articles on culture and social/historical events.

Yours is a very unique and beautiful country — I only wish I had more time to visit more of it.

PS: It was great to read “Taiwan’s” perspective — not just Mainland China that we in the US hear from so often.

Constance Berglund

Eugene, Oregon

No point to redebating Cairo

Attempting to redebate the 1943 Cairo Declaration and the 1945 Potsdam Declaration (Letters, Jan. 28, page 8) to justify that Taiwan is not part of China is of course — to borrow George Orwell’s words — nothing more than to give the appearance of solidity to pure wind.

Because if Taiwan is “outside of China’s national territory” as Mr Tom Chang contends, then according to his argument, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), in wielding her office of the President of Republic of China from Taiwan, would in effect be trespassing.

Surely Mr Tom Chang jests.

Wen Lam Chang

Hong Kong