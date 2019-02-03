The Liberty Times Editorial: Reconstructing history a vital task

In August last year, a group of Maori from New Zealand came to Taiwan in search of their roots. More recently, Christopher Swinhoe-Standen visited Kaohsiung to search for the life story and achievements of his ancestor Robert Swinhoe — the first British consul on what was then known as Formosa.

In 1861, Britain established the first British Consular Office in Taiwan in Taiwanfu — modern-day Tainan — and Swinhoe was appointed the first British vice-consul. Three years later, he was relocated from Taiwanfu to Takao — modern-day Kaohsiung — to set up the British Consulate, where he was promoted to consul.

According to news reports, Swinhoe-Standen visited a wax statue of his ancestor on Kaohsiung’s Chaishan (柴山) and learned about the circumstances in which Swinhoe conducted his natural history studies, which involved taxonomy of the Formosan macaque and other species.

Swinhoe’s legacy in Taiwan is not limited to his official diplomatic performance, but also, and more importantly, his studies and research of endemic species. As a natural historian, Swinhoe was a fellow of the Royal Society. At the time, he was praised as one of the most industrious and successful exploring naturalists that had ever lived. Although he only stayed in Taiwan for four or five years, Swinhoe embarked on numerous journeys of ecological investigation, explored local culture and wildlife, and published academic papers, such as The Ornithology of Formosa, or Taiwan and A list of the Formosan reptiles; with notes on a few of the species, and some remarks on a fish.

These papers became essential publications for those in studying Taiwan and remain classics of biology across the world to the present day.

The list of species named or systematically categorized by Swinhoe for publication include more than 200 bird species, more than 40 mammal species, about 250 plant species, more than 200 terrestrial snail and freshwater malacofauna species, as well as more than 400 insect species along with amphibians, reptiles, fish and invertebrates.

Most important of all, Swinhoe discovered many species endemic to Taiwan, such as the Formosan macaque, the Taiwan blue magpie, the Taiwan black bear, the Formosan clouded leopard, the Taiwan hwamei (Garrulax taewanus), the Taiwan blue pheasant (Lophura swinhoii) and the Formosan sika deer. Of all the birds ever documented in Taiwan, about one-third were introduced to the world by Swinhoe, who is considered a founder and a pioneer of ornithology in Taiwan.

The Taiwan blue pheasant, also known as Swinhoe’s pheasant, and the Formosan sambar deer (Rusa unicolor swinhoei) are scientifically named after him. As for amphibians and reptiles, the Swinhoe’s brown frog (Odorrana swinhoana), Swinhoe’s japalure (Diploderma swinhonis) and Swinhoe’s grass snake (Rhabdophis swinhonis) all carry his name.

Canadian missionary George Leslie Mackay, who came to Taiwan 10 years after Swinhoe, left behind the most splendid and colorful record of exploration in Taiwan. Mackay arrived in Takao at the end of 1871 and later selected Tamsui as the base for his missionary work, traveling throughout Taiwan.

In his 36-chapter memoir From Far Formosa: the Island, its People and Missions, Mackay looks back at his missionary effort, but he also devoted nearly two-thirds of the book to his observation of the geography, animals and plants, as well as the local cultures of Taiwan, which he referred to as his “final resting place.”