Tourism subsidies need planning

By Huang Tien-lin 黃天麟

Former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) administration was marked by a focus on Chinese tourism, which carried a strong “united front” implication. When the succeeding Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration refused to accept the so-called “1992 consensus,” the number of Chinese tourists decreased from 4.18 million to 1.45 million in 2017.

This had a major impact on hotel and night market businesses, resulting in a backlash that quickly developed into “Han fever” — the strong support for Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Kaohsiung mayoral candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) — and the DPP’s heavy losses in the nine-in-one elections on Nov. 24 last year. All of this was a reflection of Beijing’s sharp power and its policy to promote unification with Taiwan through economic means.

Learning from the experience, the DPP administration a few days ago proposed a policy to expand the scope of a national tourism program to make it a permanent subsidy to promote domestic tourism and create new consumption alternatives, as well as solve the problem of insufficient business for small firms.

The policy is well-intended, and the Tourism Bureau has introduced subsidies for transport and lodging to encourage winter travel to further expand the policy’s scope.

Travel subsidies to address urgent problems are a good thing and there is no reason to oppose making these subsidies permanent. However, a good policy often fails because of biased implementation or shoddy planning. A successful policy requires precision and full commitment.

First, from one perspective, the tourism industry is part of the cultural sector and progress must be incremental.

The source of public discontent over the past two years can be traced back to Ma’s blind push for Chinese tourism. During his first presidential term, the number of Chinese tourist visits increased from 320,000 to 4.18 million per year.

In 2008, the number of tourists visiting Taiwan was just 3.84 million, so the sharp increase in visitors put a huge strain on tourism resources nationwide.

The shortage of hotel rooms resulted in huge private sector investment in hotels and the expansion of night markets set off excessive investment in tourism facilities.

This provided China with the ideal environment to manipulate tourism to serve its “united front” strategy by restricting the number of Chinese tourists and attacking grassroots businesses in Taiwan. The results were on full display in the local elections.

Second, the government is using taxpayers’ money to subsidize domestic travel to increase room rental rates and revive night markets to make up for the excessive investment in the tourism industry during Ma’s presidency, which should be treated as a short-term emergency measure.

If the bureau ignores room rental rates and tourism facility use rates as it actively subsidizes domestic travel, an this is combined with Han’s popularity, which could soon result in a wave of Chinese tourists, the blind investment frenzy that occurred during Ma’s presidency will soon repeat itself and the increased, superfluous tourism investment will increase Beijing’s ability to manipulate tourism to promote its “united front” strategy.

The only result will be increased problems for the local tourism industry: There have been reports that although the hotel market in Kaohsiung is close to saturation due to competition for tourists, expansion projects are starting up, which would certainly plant the seeds for the next wave of tourism industry problems as a result of excess supply.