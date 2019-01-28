US universities unplug from Chinese telecom firms under pressure from White House

By Heather Somerville and Jane Lanhee Lee / Reuters, SAN FRANCISCO

Top US universities are ditching telecom equipment made by Huawei Technologies and other Chinese companies to avoid losing federal funding under a new national security law backed by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

US officials allege that Chinese telecom manufacturers are producing equipment that allows their government to spy on users abroad, including Western researchers working on leading-edge technologies. Beijing and the Chinese companies have repeatedly denied such claims.

The University of California (UC) at Berkeley has removed a Huawei video-conferencing system, a university official said, while the UC campus in Irvine is working to replace five pieces of Chinese-made audio-video equipment.

Other schools, such as the University of Wisconsin, are in the process of reviewing their suppliers.

UC San Diego, meanwhile, has gone a step further. The university in August last year said that, for at least six months, it would not accept funding from or enter into agreements with Huawei, ZTE Corp and other Chinese audio-video equipment providers, according to an internal memo.

The document, reviewed by Reuters, said the moratorium would last through Feb. 12, when the university would revisit its options.

“Out of an abundance of caution UC San Diego enacted the six-month moratorium to ensure we had adequate time to begin our assessment of the equipment on campus and to prevent the campus from entering into any agreements that could later be viewed as inconsistent with the NDAA [the National Defense Authorization Act],” UC San Diego spokeswoman Michelle Franklin said in response to Reuters’ questions about the memo.

These actions, not previously reported, signal universities’ efforts to distance themselves from Chinese companies that for years have supplied them with technical equipment and sponsored academic research, but which are now in the crosshairs of the Trump administration.

The moves are a response to the NDAA, which Trump signed into law in August last year. A provision of that legislation bans recipients of federal funding from using telecommunications equipment, video recording services and networking components made by Huawei or ZTE.

Also on the blacklist are Chinese audio-video equipment providers Hikvision, Hytera Dahua Technology and their affiliates.

US authorities fear the equipment makers will leave a back door open to Chinese military and government agents seeking information.

US universities that fail to comply with the NDAA by August next year risk losing federal research grants and other government funding.

That would be a blow to public institutions, such as the sprawling University of California system.

In the 2016-2017 academic year, the UC system received US$9.8 billion in federal money. Nearly US$3 billion of that went to research, accounting for about half of all the university’s research expenditures that year, according to UC budget documents.

The new law is part of a broader Trump administration strategy to counter what it sees as China’s growing threat to US economic competitiveness and national security.

The US president has slapped tariffs on a slew of Chinese goods and made it tougher for foreign companies to purchase minority stakes in US tech companies, causing Chinese investment in Silicon Valley to plunge.