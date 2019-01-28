‘I’m being watched’: The China critic living in fear

By Eleanor Ainge Roy / The Guardian, DUNEDIN, New Zealand

It has just gone midday at Canterbury University and Anne-Marie Brady is rock-hopping across a crystal clear stream. The life-long academic takes an overgrown bush track to reach the Okeover community gardens, her eyes scanning the sky for native birds.

It is the height of summer in Christchurch and the garden is filled with rhubarb plants, clumps of chewy spinach and spring onions whose tips have turned white in the sun.

“I used to spend a lot of time here,” said Brady, 52, examining the beds, ploughed by academic staff and students wanting to unwind. “I don’t any more.”

Brady has spent more than 25 years researching the Chinese Communist party, using her base in New Zealand as a refuge to work on her books, cook elaborate meals for her family and tend her vegetable and flower gardens.

However, since the publication of her 2017 paper Magic Weapons, which details the extent of Chinese influence in New Zealand, Brady’s life has been turned upside down, becoming the target of a campaign of intimidation and “psy-ops” she believes is directed by Beijing toward her and her family.

The Chinese government has not responded to requests for comment.

Beginning in late 2017, Brady has had her home burgled and her office broken into twice. Her family car has been tampered with, she has received a threatening letter (“You are the next”) and answered numerous, anonymous telephone calls in the middle of the night, despite having an unlisted number.

The latest came at 3am on the day her family returned home after a Christmas break.

“I’m being watched,” she said.

A self-described “stoic,” Brady has had to draw on her experience of post-traumatic stress disorder after the 2010 Christchurch earthquakes to help her handle the harassment.

“I have already protected myself in terms of all my information and the rest is a mind game. It is meant to scare me to cause mental illness or inhibit the kinds of things I write on — to silence me,” said Brady, her voice quavering slightly. “So I win by not being afraid.”

Close associates of Brady’s have also been visited by the Chinese Ministry of State Security.

Brady’s employer, Canterbury University, has hired a security consultant to protect her office. New locks were fitted, closed-circuit TV introduced and encryption software installed.

Despite three requests for expert government assistance, Brady and her husband — an artist from Beijing — have had to learn on the hoof how to protect their home, a suburban spot where they raise three teenage children, whose unease about the situation occasionally “manifests,” Brady says.

“New Zealanders have a deep sense of complacency about their security and feel that they’re very far away from the problems that we are seeing unfold in other parts of the world — that’s just not true any more,” said Brady, sitting on a bench in the gardens, where her interview with the Guardian cannot be overheard. “We are part of the international environment too and what happened to me — having my home and workplace invaded - is a wake-up call for people.”

In the past few months Brady has begun using humor to counter the fear, has seen a counselor on police advice and consciously “lives in the moment.”

Brady has studied the Chinese government’s propaganda and intimidation tactics for decades, so there is a level of irony to seeing it in her own life. The watcher has become the watched.