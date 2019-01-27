[ LETTER ]

Ko a ‘go red’ politician

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) accepted an exclusive interview with Taiwan Television Enterprises on Jan. 17. He compared Taiwan to a bank robber who only saw money, but did not see that the Chinese police guarded the bank.

Ko brags of having an IQ of 157. Can you believe it?

In today’s society, Taiwanese live and work in peace and contentment, but they are suppressed by China. Fortunately, the US maintains international order and guarantees peace in the Taiwan Strait under the San Francisco Peace Treaty and the Taiwan Relations Act.

As to who is bank, robber, policeman and judge, is it still unclear? Ko pointed to bullied Taiwanese as the robber and bullying China as a policeman, putting the cart before the horse — ridiculous.

There is indeed a specific relationship among Taiwan, the US and China. At the beginning of World War II, Taiwan was the base that Japanese aircraft took off from to bomb US aircraft at Subic Bay in the Philippines. China and the US were indeed partners that fought together against Japan.

After the war, China was divided into two: the Republic of China (ROC) with Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) with Mao Zedong (毛澤東). Taiwan separated from Japan and was militarily occupied by Chiang.

The US was authorized by the San Francisco Treaty to become Taiwan’s principal occupying power. The US was hostile to Mao, who actually ruled China and maintained diplomatic relations with the exiled government of the ROC on Taiwan.

The PRC was recognized as the sole government of China in 1971 by UN Resolution 2758. It established diplomatic relations with the US in 1979. The US adopted an open engagement policy instead of containment to help China to improve its economy.

However, China has forgotten its steadfastness and resisted the US. It has also stepped up its efforts to block and bully Taiwan’s living space in the international community.

What is the current status of Taiwan today, a nation or not, and why? Don’t we have a president, army and diplomatic allies? The president is greeted by the international community, but we call her the ROC president. The army should be defending the nation and people, but the defense minister said that the nation’s army only defends the ROC and does not fight for Taiwan as a country.

What kind of nation has no military force? Besides, the diplomatic allies have all signed communiques with the ROC, not Taiwan. The ROC has long been inherited by the PRC and the Taiwan nation has not seen a shadow yet. So, where should Taiwan go from here?

History tells us that we must end the military occupation first. In 2003, the US invaded Iraq and immediately established the Coalition Provisional Authority for military occupation. In 2004, it transferred power to the caretaker government, formulated a new constitution in 2005 and established a new Iraqi government.

After the Spanish-American War ended in 1898, the US began its military occupation of Cuba. After the Platt amendment was passed by the US Congress in 1901, Cuba became independent on May 20, 1902. Therefore, some people say that the Taiwanese president could declare an end to the military occupation.

It is wishful thinking, not realistic. The legal procedure should be stipulated by the chief commander of the US military government, or by a US congressional resolution. This is why the US always has the final say.