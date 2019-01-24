Next Trump-Kim summit could be costly for US

By Nick Wadhams, Margaret Talev and Youkyung Lee / Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump agreed to hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the end of next month. What the two leaders hope to achieve remains a mystery.

The summit announcement came after a 90-minute White House meeting on Friday last week between Trump and Kim Yong-chol, one of the North Korean leader’s top aides. They discussed “denuclearization and a second summit,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Hucklebee Sanders said.

Neither the administration nor the North Koreans offered much else about what they had agreed to and what would be gained from the planned summit.

That only raised more questions because so little progress has been made toward the US’ ultimate goal — getting North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons — since the first meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June last year.

I don’t think we have any concrete agreement,” said Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA analyst who is now at the Center for International and Strategic Studies in Washington. “Obviously Kim [Jong-un] doesn’t want to meet with the bureaucrats who would make him agree to something, and I think Trump would welcome the distraction right now.”

The talks offered Trump a departure from the partisan stalemate over the US government shutdown and the continued drip of investigations into his Russia dealings. The US president’s approval ratings have rarely been as high as they were in the aftermath of the first summit, when he declared North Korea was no longer a nuclear threat.

More than seven months later, North Korea has made no commitments to allow weapons inspections or dismantle its growing arsenal of warheads and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The announcement suggested that the US is softening its refusal to relax sanctions against North Korea, since Kim Jong-un had earlier this month threatened to walk away from talks if Trump did not compromise.

“The Trump-Kim Yong-chol meeting was arguably an indication that the US president has deprioritized the goal of complete denuclearization of North Korea for the sake of another mega-diplomatic event with Kim Jong-un, when there is no positive sign from Pyongyang that it will ever commit to a denuclearization process,” said Go Myong-hyun, a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul.

The schedule leaves little time for negotiators to craft a detailed agreement, especially while the shutdown hampers bureaucratic work in Washington.

Kim Jong-un is likely to raise his price. In speeches, state media commentaries and meetings with his Chinese and South Korean counterparts, he has laid out a remarkably transparent list of demands to break the deadlock in nuclear talks.

His agenda ranges from restarting economic projects frozen by sanctions, formally ending the Korean War to weakening the US-South Korean military alliance.

The question for Trump is what he is willing to give up — and can he get enough to justify the cost?

Here’s what we know Kim Jong-un wants:

SANCTIONS RELIEF

Since Trump withdrew his war threats and launched talks with Kim Jong-un last year, the US-backed sanctions against North Korea’s economy remain his strongest bargaining chip. Kim Jong-un has made it clear he expects to get at least some penalties lifted, denouncing them as “vicious” and threatening in his New Year’s address to take a “new path,” if the US does not ease off.