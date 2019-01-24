A ‘one civilization, two states’ option

By Palden Sonam

On the 40th anniversary of the so-called “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan,” Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) sent a stern message to Taiwanese that their unification with China is inevitable, almost like the cycle of seasons, and that the “one country, two systems” framework would be the basis of such an eventuality. He also reiterated the use of military force if Beijing deemed it necessary.

Xi received a clear and straightforward response from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who said that “Taiwan will never accept the concept of ‘one country, two systems.’”

Tsai also challenged Xi to have some courage and follow the path of democracy to understand what Taiwanese really aspire to.

It is nothing new that China wants to unify with Taiwan; it is also a common understanding that the latter does not want to give up its status as a thriving democracy.

However, what Xi and Tsai made crystal clear to each other and the world is how wide the gap between the Middle Kingdom and the island democracy is.

The divergences between Beijing and Taipei are multiple, and the space for a convergence is shrinking under former’s belligerent assertions.

One of the most conspicuous is the gap in the political development of the two sides; while Taiwan was able to create a liberal democracy along with its economic miracle, China has remained stagnant under the same authoritarian system, despite its economic success.

The existence of Taiwan — a Confucian society with a flourishing liberal democracy — is an international embarrassment for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which passionately argues that Chinese culture and values are too different to be compatible with liberal democracy.

Taiwan’s democratic success ridicules such narratives and proves the theory wrong. This is the last thing Beijing wants and it seems to make the regime more impatient to unify with Taiwan.

The CCP’s rising authoritarianism under Xi, with more political control and ideological conformity, makes any future unification with China less desirable for Taiwanese.

The democratization of Taiwan had also resulted in a paradigm shift in the identity of the nation, where more people identify as Taiwanese instead of Chinese.

This means that Xi’s New Year message of belonging to one Chinese family could ring hollow, if not threatening, to Taiwanese.

An open letter addressed to Xi by Taiwan’s Aborigines clearly expressed their aversion to his message.

Although Xi’s proposal of a “one country, two systems” model has categorically been rejected by Tsai, it is still seen as important to assess how many people in Taiwan are likely to buy into it. The greatest problem for the Chinese authorities is more than their Orwellian system, it is their abysmal track record regarding promises they made to different groups, such as Tibet and Hong Kong.

In this context, it is necessary to review how people who joined the People’s Republic of China (PRC) are faring today.

To begin with, Tibet became a part of the PRC under the 17 Point Agreement which was signed under duress in Beijing on May 23, 1951. Among other things, the Chinese government agreed to uphold the existing political system in Tibet, including the status of the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan way of life, and protect the region’s religion and monasteries.

However, once its control was established, Beijing took an aggressive U-turn on the terms of the agreement by dismantling Tibet’s entire political and social structure, and destroying more than 6,000 monasteries and nunneries.