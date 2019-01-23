TECRO has to be renamed

Vincent Chao (趙怡翔) was appointed recently to head the political division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in Washington. This has led to many severe criticisms about his young age and high pay.

Former Taiwan governor K.C. Wu (吳國禎) once said that to judge one’s ability based on his or her age is nonmature itself. Washington is an expensive place to live.

“The old blue men” in the current administration have been criticized; should a young green man considered to be capable to do the job be criticized as well?

Chao should be allowed to show his capability in diplomacy for at least one year.

The key question that should be asked instead is why there is a political division in the TECRO.

Apparently the economic and cultural nature only of the Washington office is completely out of date. The office’s name should truly reflect the nature of its activities. Both the UK and Japan rectified the names of their offices in Taiwan.

We should never “sell dog meat while hanging a lamb’s head” (掛羊頭賣狗肉) — that is, do something under false pretenses. It is opportune time to rectify the name of the TECRO. There is no excuse to maintain this misleading name.

Probably the office should be changed to the “Taipei Economic, Cultural and Political Representative Office (TECPRO).” This name is too long to remember and Taipei is not Taiwan.

If this name is shortened to the “Taipei Representative Office (TRO),” it might be misunderstood as a foreign office of the Taipei City Government or “Chinese Taipei.”

Ideally, the TECRO should be renamed as the “Taiwanese Institute in America (TIA).” The suggestion of this name should be discussed with the US government as soon as possible.

Charles Hong

Columbus, Ohio

Not just press releases

Whether a surrender can result in a change in territorial sovereignty is not predicated on precedents, but is stipulated by the specific terms of the surrender (Letters, Jan. 12, page 8).

In the case of Japan’s unconditional surrender in 1945, the terms for Japan under the 1943 Cairo Declaration and the 1945 Potsdam Declaration are clear and unambiguous — Taiwan must be returned to China. The operative word is “return,” which mandates a resumption of sovereignty.

Mr Tom Chang contends that the 1943 Cairo Declaration and the 1945 Potsdam Declaration are merely press releases. This is wrong. The 1943 Potsdam Declaration, and through it the 1943 Cairo Declaration, forms part of the instruments of Japan’s unconditional surrender to which Japan and the Allies attached their signatures during Japan’s surrender ceremony aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945.

Japan and the Allies’ signatures impart to these instruments the status of a treaty. The resumption of sovereignty over Taiwan by the ROC [Republic of China] is therefore indeed specified or provided by a treaty, as required by Chang.

Wen Lam Chang

Hong Kong

Minister for mainland affairs?

Taiwan goes to great lengths to differentiate itself from China, yet it maintains a council for mainland affairs.

Is this not a tacit admission that Taiwan is in some way an appendage of China?

Mainland affairs can be handled by a senior officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the umbrella of the ministry in the same way relations with other countries are dealt with. I suggest the officer dealing with China affairs be called the “secretary for China affairs” and be accorded no special status.