No easy fix for US newspapers struggling in ‘news deserts’

By David Bauder / AP, NEW YORK

The local news industry in the US has not been the subject of much good news itself, lately.

Newspaper circulation is down sharply and so is employment in the newspaper industry. Financial cutbacks have led to the shutdown of nearly 1,800 daily and weekly newspapers since 2004.

Two developments have brought the issue into further focus. Facebook, whose success has contributed to the news business’ decline, on Tuesday last week announced it would invest US$300 million over three years in news initiatives with an emphasis in local coverage. More ominous is hedge fund-backed Digital First Media’s bid to buy Gannett Co, the publisher of USA Today and several daily newspapers across the country.

“It’s a struggle every day,” said Charles Sennott, a former newspaper beat reporter who cofounded The GroundTruth Project, a foundation that funds the work of journalists. “Every day we are facing the fact that American journalism is in crisis.”

Sennott was buoyed this week to meet with Obed Manuel, a young reporter at the Dallas Morning News whose coverage of Hispanic immigration is paid for in part by The GroundTruth Project.

Yet there was a pall over the newsroom they toured. The Dallas Morning News announced 43 layoffs last week, 20 of them newsroom employees, to cope with persistent declines in readership and advertising revenue.

That is a familiar dynamic in the local news industry, where a positive development like Manuel’s hiring can feel like a tender shoot of green struggling to rise in a barren, late-winter landscape.

The statistics are numbing: US weekday newspaper circulation is down from 122 million to 73 million in 15 years. The number of working newspaper journalists has been cut in half since 2004. Nearly 1,800 daily and weekly newspapers have been lost in the same period, down to a little more than 7,000.

The tally is compiled Penelope Muse Abernathy, a journalism professor at the University of North Carolina, whose study of the topic has given rise to new terminology: “News deserts” refers to communities that are no longer covered by daily journalists, while “ghost newspapers” is a reference to publications that have become a shadow of their former selves in terms of circulation and ambition.

Social media behemoths like Facebook have cut into news readership and revenue.

However, Abernathy said that the business decisions of newspaper owners are more to blame.

Metropolitan and regional newspapers cut circulation in outlying suburban and rural areas, while many weekly newspapers simply shuttered, she said.

“The country feels very divided and I think a lot of the divisiveness in the country is because people feel they are not being heard,” Sennott said.

There are fewer local reporters around to listen to and report on their concerns, he said.

The challenge for the news business is convincing the public — many of whom are not particularly enamored with journalists anyway — that this loss hurts them, too, in terms of how connected they are to their communities when there is less opportunity to know what is going on.

“We are really at a tipping point now,” Abernathy said. “Can we revitalize the news industry?”

Facebook is donating US$2 million to Report for America, an offshoot of Sennott’s GroundTruth Project that has helped pay for reporters at news organizations in Mississippi, Georgia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and elsewhere. Report for America pays part of their salaries, the news organization pays part and donations are also solicited from the community. There are 13 reporters in place now, with a goal of 50 working by the end of the year.