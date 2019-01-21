Love River activities could be expanded

By Lin I-hsuan 林奕萱

Since taking office last month, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) has striven to boost the local tourism industry, with the Love River a key link in his “love industry chain” policy. To celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, the Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau has planned an activity titled “Falling in the Love River,” inviting 25 Kaohsiung men to jump into the river to show their love for their partners. Some concerned psychiatrists have caused a stir online by saying that jumping into the river could be linked to suicide.

As a psychiatrist, I care about suicide prevention too, but perhaps the city could expand the activity to give it a broader meaning than simply expressing love. In particular, in the era of gender equality, showing love should not be the exclusive right of men.

Love River water activities take place every year, the best-known being the Love River Triathlon. The nation’s only triathlon in an urban area is to be run this year on March 3.

I have participated twice in the relay triathlon held in connection with the main event, with the 1.5km swim in the river. Men and women participate, and there are also quite a few foreigners. It is a different way to promote the river and the city, although the participation threshold is relatively high, in terms of registration fees and fitness requirements.

Other similar, but easier, water activities include the Kaohsiung International Swimming Carnival, a long-distance race that was held for the third time in November last year. Participants in the 2km event can experience river swimming in a more relaxed manner. They can swim with flotation devices, much like the Sun Moon Lake Swimming Carnival in Nantou County.

I once participated in the Sun Moon Lake event, which attracts tens of thousands of people every year. After registering, participants must quickly book a hotel room and rent a torpedo buoy. Along with money spent on food, drink and entertainment, the tens of thousands of visitors spend a substantial sum.

Moreover, the swim across the lake is said to be one of the three must-dos for Taiwanese, and many young and even some middle-aged and older people are eager to try it. The event has thus become a successful health marketing campaign.

Perhaps the Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau could consider expanding the river jumping activity into a swimming event. In combination with cycling along the Love River, and jogging or hiking in nearby Chaishan (柴山), it could loosen the regulations and shorten the distance for the Love River Triathlon, turning it into a “mini triathlon” accessible to the general public.

It could also plan other activities that combine swimming with cycling and jogging or walking to create a triathlon with local features. This would allow people to learn more about the sport while gaining a wonderful new experience. Moreover, local snack vendors and creative businesses could set up stalls along the river to spread love to the whole city and enrich the lives and health of Kaohsiung residents.

Lin I-hsuan is a psychiatrist at Yuan’s General Hospital.

Translated by Eddy Chang