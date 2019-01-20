What is life really like in border country, where Trump wants his wall?

By Charles Davis, Ana Adlerstein, Edwin Delgado and Ed Pilkingto / The Guardian

US President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful wall” has become the trademark of his presidency. It is the promise that more than any other has energized his base and riled his opponents, and his dogged attachment to it has now brought a large part of the US government to a historic 25 days of partial shutdown.

The potency of Trump’s wall — for his supporters and his detractors — stems from its simplicity. Build it tall, build it wide — he has pledged 1,600km of it — and the US will be safe again.

Yet how does that uncomplicated notion compare to the complexity of the border itself? Taken as a whole, the 3,145km of US-Mexican border is a place of astounding diversity — of terrain, land use, city and countryside, and ethnicity. It traverses desert, river, mountain and sea.

There is also diversity of political views among the 7.5 million people who live in US border counties. Some are ardent backers of Trump’s wall. Others see their future, and the future of the US, as being inextricably linked to that of their neighbor to the south.

FRIENDS

Hike 45 minutes past salt marshes and sand dunes, down a lonely beach empty but for occasional tourists on horseback, and you arrive at a steel fence that juts out into the Pacific Ocean.

This is where Trump would like to start building his wall should he find the billions of US dollars necessary. With the impasse over funding, which prompted the shutdown, administration officials have started to describe what is already here, as well as repairs to a 3km stretch of fence in Calexico, 160km to the east, as Trump’s wall. They are not.

The length of wall that has been built by Trump since he entered the White House in January 2017 is zero.

This is the westernmost point of the US-Mexico border, on the outskirts of San Ysidro, California, a suburb of San Diego that is home to one of the busiest border crossings in the world. Here, the hopes of thousands of migrants who try to make it to the US every year are often dashed.

The fence stretches out just to where the waves break and reaches 4.6m to 6m, not the looming 30 feet (9.1m) that the president has demanded.

Adjacent to this stretch of fence is Friendship Park, a patch of binational ground where loved ones from both sides of the border are allowed to meet. The name is paradoxical given the hostility that Trump has engendered since he began his wall obsession.

Outside Friendship Park — which only takes 10 visitors at a time — separated families and friends must make do with waving at each other from a distance. Today the US side is unpopulated save for a lone American, and on the Mexican side a father and young boy are looking northward.

“USA,” the man said, pointing through a slot for his son’s benefit.

From San Ysidro, the fence extends for 74km of the next 97km of border before finally giving way to the unforgiving desert. That is 74km out of a total of 1,053km of fencing that already exists, much of it in various stages of disrepair.

Those hundreds of kilometers of double reinforced fencing and wire meshing were the product of a different era in politics, when some degree of bipartisan consensus was possible. They were largely funded by the Secure Fence Act, an immigration compromise reached in 2006 under then-US president George W. Bush.

Compromise appears unthinkable these days. Trump has laid out a vision of the border that is harshly binary: On his side of the territorial line there is the rule of law, hard work and freedom; on the other side there is criminality, gangs and drug smuggling.