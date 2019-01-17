Why immigration is different from trade

By Amar Bhide

Despite the backlash against free trade, exemplified most prominently by US President Donald Trump’s protectionist “America first” agenda, the economic case for easing the movement of goods and services across borders is strong and straightforward. The case for immigration — that is, the movement of labor across borders — is no less compelling, although it is far more complicated.

For a libertarian like me, the benefits of free trade are obvious: Transactions between willing buyers and sellers, within an economy and across borders, almost always benefit both sides. While restrictions might be worthwhile to ensure, for example, the safety of goods entering a market, barriers should be kept to a minimum.

On the other hand, it is not worth limiting trade to punish countries that supposedly unfairly subsidize their exports, or allow employers to exploit their workers. Limiting imports from countries with low wages and poor working conditions might seem justified, but, in reality, it deprives these countries’ low-wage workers of what little they can earn. At the same time, it imposes an unwarranted and frequently regressive tax on consumers.

At first glance, immigration appears to be little different from free trade: Instead of importing the goods that labor produced elsewhere, countries are simply importing the labor itself. In some ways, the potential gains of immigration might be even greater than those of free trade.

The immigrants themselves benefit from higher wages, as well as greater safety and individual freedom. The native-born population wins, too, because the new labor performs menial and unpleasant tasks, broadens the tax base and expands domestic markets. More important, immigrants can bring considerable entrepreneurial energy and enrich the local community with their culture, food and traditions.

Supporting immigration also has an added moral appeal. Hard-nosed free traders can find it difficult to persuade tenderhearted skeptics that allowing faraway sweatshops to operate is kinder than eliminating the low-wage jobs they provide. Sheltering immigrants who would face torture and starvation in their homelands aligns more easily with our humanitarian instincts.

There is no better illustration of the benefits of immigration than the US. Successive generations of immigrants turned the young country, with its industrially backward agrarian economy, into the world’s leading technological and military power. Immigrants made New York City a cultural mecca and Los Angeles a center of the global film industry. Welcoming the “huddled masses yearning to breathe free” long gave the country an uplifting purpose.

However, not even an immigrant like me can ignore the risks that immigration carries. Unlike free trade, immigration is often a unilateral choice, rather than a voluntary, two-sided exchange. Moreover, while immigration can bring advantages to the native-born, that is not guaranteed.

An extreme example of this is colonization. The “New World” that European explorers “discovered” was not new to those already living there. European immigrants, often escaping persecution and hunger, usurped the indigenous peoples’ lands and hunting grounds, forced them to sign treaties that would not be honored, corralled them into reservations and slaughtered those who resisted.