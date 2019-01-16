Disease erasure hinges on fund replenishment

By Jeffrey Sachs, Guido Schmidt-Traub and Vanessa Fajans-Turne

The single most important public health measure of this year is the replenishment of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

These three diseases, which kill about 2.5 million people per year, could be fully contained by 2030, with deaths reduced to nearly zero.

The Global Fund is the primary instrument for success and it needs to raise US$10 billion per year to accomplish its mission.

The Global Fund, established in 2001 by Kofi Annan, has been credited with saving 27 million lives and controlling the three epidemics to the point that they could realistically be ended by 2030.

Although none of the three diseases can be completely eradicated by then, almost all deaths and new infections could be stopped, because diagnostics, prevention and treatment have improved markedly and have become far less costly over the past 25 years.

In the case of AIDS, treatment of the HIV virus not only keeps infected people healthy, but also reduces the virus load so much that they are unlikely to infect others.

In this sense, treatment is prevention: Treating a sufficiently high proportion of HIV-positive people would largely end the transmission of the virus.

Similarly, advances in diagnostics (a simple pin-prick blood test), prevention (long-lasting insecticide-treated bed nets, among other tools) and treatment (low-cost artemisinin-based combination drugs) make it possible to eliminate almost all malaria deaths, which are already down by about 60 percent from their peak in the early 2000s.

An uptick in infections and deaths is a worrying sign that the world is again underinvesting in the fight.

For tuberculosis, the challenge continues to be early diagnosis and effective treatment, with special attention to multidrug-resistant tuberculosis. The mortality rate has declined by about 42 percent since 2000. With sufficient coverage of effective monitoring and treatment, the remaining deaths could also be largely ended.

The relatively low costs and enormous benefits of these interventions mean that high-income and upper-middle-income countries should prioritize their health programs and national budgets accordingly.

Shockingly, in the US, only about half of HIV-positive people are receiving treatment, owing to the federal government’s neglect.

However, for low-income and many lower-middle-income developing countries, national budgets are not sufficient. Calculations by the IMF show that these countries lack the means to ensure universal health coverage and other basic services called for by the Sustainable Development Goals.

This was one of two reasons for creating the Global Fund: to bolster poorer countries’ ability to control the epidemics. The other reason was to bring top global science and rigorous management to bear on the three epidemics.

Thanks to its unique business model, the Global Fund does both: It generates and disseminates the knowledge needed to fight the three diseases, and it rigorously monitors the implementation of the projects that it funds.

The Global Fund got off to a great start in the early 2000s, with strong bipartisan support in the US and similar cross-party support in other countries. Former US president George W. Bush was the fund’s strongest backer among world leaders, and Bill Gates was its leading philanthropist.

However, the budget leveled off following the 2008 financial crisis and a gap opened between what is needed and what is funded.