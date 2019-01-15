‘Brought to Jesus’: The evangelical grip on Trump

By Julian Borger / The Guardian, WASHINGTON

In setting out the US President Donald Trump administration’s Middle East policy, one of the first things US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made clear to his audience in Cairo is that he had come to the region as “an evangelical Christian.”

In his speech at the American University in Cairo, Pompeo said that in his US Department of State office, “I keep a Bible open on my desk to remind me of God and his word, and the truth.”

Pompeo’s primary message in Cairo was that the US was ready once more to embrace conservative Middle Eastern regimes, no matter how repressive, if they made common cause against Iran.

His second message was religious. In his visit to Egypt, he came across as much as a preacher as a diplomat. He talked about “America’s innate goodness” and marveled at a newly built cathedral as “a stunning testament to the Lord’s hand.”

The desire to erase former US president Barack Obama’s legacy, Trump’s instinctive embrace of autocrats and the private interests of the Trump Organization have all been analyzed as driving forces behind the US administration’s foreign policy.

The gravitational pull of white evangelicals has been less visible.

However, it could have far-reaching policy consequences.

US Vice President Mike Pence and Pompeo both cite evangelical theology as a powerful motivating force.

Just as he did in Cairo, Pompeo called on the congregation of a Kansan megachurch three years ago to join a fight of good against evil.

“We will continue to fight these battles,” the then-US congressman said at the Summit church in Wichita, Kansas. “It is a never-ending struggle until the rapture. Be part of it. Be in the fight.”

For Pompeo’s audience, the rapture invoked an apocalyptical Christian vision of the future, a final battle between good and evil, and the second coming of Jesus Christ, when the faithful will ascend to heaven and the rest will go to hell.

For many US evangelical Christians, one of the key preconditions for such a moment is the gathering of the world’s Jews in a greater Israel between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River. It is a belief known as premillennial dispensationalism or Christian Zionism — and it has very real potential consequences for US foreign policy.

It directly colors views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and indirectly, attitudes towards Iran, broader Middle East geopolitics and the primacy of protecting Christian minorities.

In his Cairo visit, Pompeo heaped praise on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for building the new cathedral, but made no reference to the 60,000 political prisoners the regime is thought to be holding, or its routine use of torture.

Pompeo is an evangelical Presbyterian, who says he was “brought to Jesus” by other cadets at the West Point military academy in the 1980s.

“He knows best how his faith interacts with his political beliefs and the duties he undertakes as secretary of state,” said Stan van den Berg, senior pastor of Pompeo’s church in Wichita, in an e-mail. “Suffice to say, he is a faithful man, he has integrity, he has a compassionate heart, a humble disposition and a mind for wisdom.”

As Trump finds himself ever more dependent on them for his political survival, the influence of Pence, Pompeo and the ultraconservative white Evangelicals who stand behind them is likely to grow.