When free societies copy Russian media tactics, there is only one possible winner

By James Ball / The Guardian

How do you respond when a principle that forms part of the bedrock of your society is used to undermine it? This is the question facing liberal democracies across the world as Russia and others exploit free speech and its institutions — especially traditional and social media — through misinformation and electoral interference.

Russia’s information manipulation strategies are many and varied, and far more sophisticated than simply pushing out messages supporting Russian President Vladmir Putin. It uses a mix of Russian-owned media outlets, most notably RT (formerly Russia Today) and Sputnik, sympathetic talking heads, social media “bot” accounts and state-sponsored hackers to influence Western politics and media coverage.

The aim is rarely to push out one single message, but rather to diminish trust in Western institutions, destabilize countries or counter narratives that would be unhelpful to Russia.

When a Russian-backed militia group shot down Malaysia Airlines passenger plane MH17, killing 298 people, its media offered numerous different — and contradictory — explanations.

When Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury, England, Russian-backed outlets and supporters threw question after question to cast doubt on the official narrative and muddy it up.

Such tactics only work in free societies, where doubt and debate are encouraged, and in which mainstream outlets encourage a broad range of voices. Arguably the most successful information operation Russia has ever launched was the hacking of former White House chief of staff John Podesta and the Democratic National Committee’s e-mails.

This operation relied on WikiLeaks to publish the e-mails, and on mainstream outlets to find them irresistible and bring them to a much larger audience, which they did: Fox News ran them for weeks.

Like a virus that turns its host’s immune system against itself, Russia’s information strategy works by turning free media and free speech against its own society. This makes countering such information warfare an especially difficult and delicate task.

A cautionary tale in just how difficult this can be, and how easily it can backfire, can be found in a pan-European effort called the Integrity Initiative. On the surface, the effort — run by a not-for-profit — seems laudable and uncontroversial.

“We are a network of people and organizations from across Europe dedicated to revealing and combating propaganda and disinformation,” its Web site states. “Our broader aim is also to educate on how to spot disinformation and verify sources.”

The statement says: “This kind of work attracts the extremely hostile and aggressive attention of disinformation actors, like the Kremlin and its various proxies, so we hope you understand that our members mostly prefer to remain anonymous.”

It adds: “We are not a government body, but we do work with government departments and agencies who share our aims.”

In practice, the Integrity Initiative receives considerable funding from the UK Foreign Office and other national governments, and is primarily focused on countering Russian misinformation. This effort, plus its slightly mysterious mission statement and unwillingness to name its contributors, have made it the perfect target for conspiracy.