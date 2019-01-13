Tsai needs to act decisively, now

By Bill Sharp

Taiwan needs a free-trade agreement (FTA) or bilateral investment treaty (BIT) with the US and to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) being promoted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. However, domestic politics in Taiwan limits the possibility of all three, as do the politics of the US and Japan. Nevertheless, Taiwan is of paramount geostrategic importance to the US and Japan.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) wants to be re-elected in 2020. To do so, she faces a resurgent Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) energized by its decisive victories in the Nov. 24 local elections.

Taiwan polling data is often looked upon with skepticism, but Tsai’s support rating is low, ranging between 19 percent and 31 percent.

While she seems to have secured factional backing in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for her re-election effort, such support is not absolute. She needs a concrete accomplishment she can use to further consolidate her DPP support and sell to voters. Such an accomplishment should be one that brings money quickly into the economy.

Besides wishing to be re-elected, Tsai seeks to reduce export dependence on China. More than 40 percent of Taiwanese exports go to China. Her New Southbound Policy and “five plus two” industrial innovation program are longer-term propositions that are unlikely to bear immediate results.

To help her achieve re-election and reduce economic dependence on China, Tsai needs more cooperative trade relations with the US and Japan — now.

Some observers advocate an FTA with the US. However, an FTA can take years to negotiate. Tsai needs help now.

Others argue for a BIT with the US. A BIT could possibly be concluded before the 2020 presidential and legislative elections. It would have less impact than an FTA, but would bring more money into the economy, create more jobs, and help reduce dependence on China.

Standing in the way of a US-Taiwan FTA or US-Taiwan BIT are the US Congress and Taiwanese sensitivities about food safety. The US pork industry is using its political clout in the US Congress to insist that Taiwan open its doors to pork fed with ractopamine, a feed additive that is used to increase leanness in animals. Taiwanese are wary of consuming pork fed with ractopamine, believing it to be a health hazard.

The US Food and Drug Administration has declared ractopamine safe. The additive is allowed in pork production in 26 countries, while another 75 countries permit the import of pork fed with ractopamine, although their own herds are not fed with it.

In July 2012, the Codex Alimentarius Commission, which sets international standards for food safety, approved a maximum residue limit for ractopamine, and US pork meets that standard. While the beef import issue is 90 percent solved, certain cow parts, such as the spine and intestines, as well as ground beef, are still prohibited from entering the Taiwanese market, because of the health danger that the public perceives.

In the local elections, referendum No. 9 launched by former Taipei mayor and KMT Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) passed with 78 percent, or 7,791,856, of votes in support of it. The issue prohibits the import of Japanese food produced in Fukushima Prefecture, the location of the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster, and the four surrounding prefectures of Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba.