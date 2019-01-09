Climate action cannot ignore social issues

By Helga Nowotny and Marc Fleurbaey

Climate scientists are sounding the alarm about global warming, but the world is not responding.

In October, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned of catastrophic risks to health, livelihoods, water supplies and human security if global warming is not limited to 1.5°C relative to the pre-industrial level, a target set by the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

However, at the moment, we are on track for a 3°C increase.

Then, in November, the Fourth National Climate Assessment in the US predicted that without swift action to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, the US economy would suffer “substantial damages.”

However, US President Donald Trump’s administration appears utterly unconcerned.

How is it possible that the slow-motion threat of climate devastation has not yet been halted?

Insights from the social sciences can help answer this question. In a recent report and companion book, the International Panel on Social Progress (IPSP), where we serve as committee members, analyzed social justice and equality across a number of sectors. One conclusion stands out: The only way to tackle the threat posed by climate change is by simultaneously addressing social and political challenges.

When ignored, social issues can trigger political turmoil, which can undermine the political will to fight climate change.

For example, despite the implementation deal that was reached on Dec. 15 in Poland, the Paris agreement remains in jeopardy, owing to political upheaval in many countries. In the US and Brazil, voters angry over socioeconomic issues elected leaders who are hostile to climate action. In France, protesters have taken to the streets to oppose a fuel-tax hike, not because they are against climate action per se, but because they are anxious about the high cost of living and frustrated with the elite’s perceived indifference.

France’s experience echoes the difficulties that many developing countries have when trying to eliminate fossil-fuel subsidies.

These developments confirm what social scientists have long suspected: An environmentally centered, technocratic push for climate action is destined to fail.

However, the IPSP’s recent work offers insights into how to achieve social progress and environmental sustainability concurrently.

On the socioeconomic front, inequalities can be curbed with policies that go beyond standard interventions, like wealth redistribution. It has been shown that people can be empowered with skills training and better healthcare, as well as with bargaining rights and appropriate regulation of labor contracts.

Although there is no compelling evidence that automation will lead to widespread unemployment, job reshuffling will be disruptive.

Ambitious “flexicurity” policies to ensure workers’ long-term security would help. With a combination of wage compression (closing the wage gap between jobs and industries), asset redistribution and universal welfare, it is possible to accelerate innovation, empower workers, and promote growth and social mobility.

Moreover, reforming the mission and the governance of corporations to better take account of all stakeholders would promote social justice and strengthen environmental stewardship.

Through such policies, governments would make economic democracy and empowerment a top priority. They could also promote economic efficiency with tax reforms that account for negative environmental and social externalities as well as monopoly profits and capital gains from real estate.