Women changing makeup of military, and perhaps its politics

By Hope Yen and Jennifer McDermott / AP, WASHINGTON

It had been months since retired lieutenant commander Michele Fitzpatrick paid attention to news coverage. She was turned off by US President Donald Trump’s tweetstorms and attacks on critics such as the late US senator John McCain, a war hero. However, as the November midterm elections approached, she fired up her laptop.

A member of the US Coast Guard Academy’s Class of 1980, the first to include women, Fitzpatrick began researching candidates and poring over issues. On Election Day, she voted without hesitation: all Democrat.

“I just don’t think what’s happening now is helpful,” Fitzpatrick, of Groton, Connecticut, said in a telephone interview, pointing to the negative discourse in Washington. “It’s almost like watching kids and bullies on the playground instead of people actually doing something about helping this country to survive and to thrive.”

That is hardly a startling view from a Democrat these days — but from a military vet?

Long seen as a bastion of support for Republicans, the face of the US military and its veterans is changing — and perhaps too is their political bent.

Veterans by and large did vote for Republican candidates on Nov. 6, affirming Trump’s frequent claim that they stand among his strongest backers. However, more women are joining the military and they are bucking the pattern, according to data from AP VoteCast.

The 60-year-old Fitzpatrick recalls suppressing her opinions as a young “hardcore Democrat” in an overwhelmingly Republican military, but finding other ways to promote change, such as supporting other female cadets.

Now, women in the military are helping elect new Democratic lawmakers and spur discussion on once little-mentioned topics such as sexual harassment and women in combat roles. As political candidates, female veterans also had a breakout performance in the midterms, sometimes campaigning as a foil to Trump: empathetic and competent on issues such as healthcare, while also trustworthy on military and defense, typically a Republican strength.

“I see this as a beginning edge of a larger movement,” said Jeremy Teigen, professor of political science at Ramapo College and author of Why Veterans Run: Military Service in American Presidential Elections, 1789-2016.

Both current and former female service members were more likely to vote in last year’s midterm elections for Democrats than Republicans, 60 percent to 36 percent, VoteCast data showed.

Men with military backgrounds voted Republican by about the same margin, 58 percent to 39 percent.

A record number of female veterans — four — were elected to the House of Representatives, all Democrats. Three won in political swing districts, helping give the party control of the chamber.

Democratic Representative Chrissy Houlahan, a former US Air Force captain, said she was motivated to run after organizing a bus trip last year to the Women’s March in Washington. She felt her election would serve as a repudiation of Trump, but she avoided sharp rhetoric in favor of a message of service to country and getting things done.

She recalled Pennsylvania voters telling her they were exhausted by gridlock and partisan attacks and “would like our nation and our democracy and our values to stabilize to what we can recognize.”

All told, 55 percent of voters who had served in the military backed Republican candidates in the elections, compared with 42 percent who supported Democrats, according to VoteCast data.