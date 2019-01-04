[ LETTERS ]

Year’s direction unknown

Last year ended with disasters around the world: African swine fever severely hit the Chinese pork market; in the stock markets, the Dow fell more than 20 percent from its high, although it rebounded on the second business day; the eruption of a volcano in Indonesia triggered a tsunami, causing hundreds of deaths and injuries; wildfires raged in northern and southern California, destroying houses and lives; and the green team suffered in Taiwan’s local elections.

Now that 2019 is here, what can we expect for the year? It is the year of the pig according to the Chinese zodiac, but China has disease-affected pigs nearly everywhere. While Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is still figuring out how to counter US President Donald Trump in their trade dispute, Chinese are deeply confused over how Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) could have three sons and one daughter amid China’s one-child policy.

Next year sees the presidential election in Taiwan. To ensure their opportunity to secure the party nomination, candidates from the blue team could not wait to launch their campaigns right after the nine-in-one elections.

Former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) said: “My goal is clear: To fight for Taiwan in 2020. Taiwan must connect with the world and compete with the world.”

That sounds like good news, but will he dare challenge China over its “one China” principle?

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) and former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) also joined the race.

After November’s elections, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said he is building energy every day to run for president. Please check with him again in June.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is still struggling after its losses. Although the elections were more than a month ago, the DPP is still unclear about how it lost in so many areas.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) blamed herself and resigned as party chairperson. She degraded her presidential post to visit Ko and got insulted.

On Dec. 24, then-minister of education Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮) reluctantly agreed to appoint Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) as president of National Taiwan University.

Yeh informed KMT Legislator Ko Chih-en (柯志恩) before a news conference to announce the move, but did not notify DPP members, causing great concern among diehard supporters.

Tsai and Premier William Lai (賴清德) issued statements clarifying that it was the wrong decision and that they had no prior knowledge of it.

Tsai is too naive, although DPP members and supporters listen to her, back her and vote for her. She always looks down on her supporters and even said that the DPP has no talent. It is really disappointing that Tsai has performed so poorly.

John Hsieh

Hayward, California

Tom Chang errs

Mr Tom Chang (Letters, Dec. 28, page 8) is wrong in asserting that Taiwan was never part of China’s territory.

Taiwan was annexed from China by Japan through force of arms in 1895. It was returned to China in 1945 in accordance with international law provided under the 1943 Cairo Declaration and the 1945 Potsdam Declaration, which forms Japan’s instrument of unconditional surrender, and Japan signed as the defeated country alongside China, as well as the US and other Allied nations. This is a clear and unambiguous testament to the fact that except for the 50 years between 1895 and 1945, when Taiwan was under Japanese colonial rule, Taiwan has always been part of China’s territory.