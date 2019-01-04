No more persecution a factor in DPP losses

By Chen Mao-hsiung 陳茂雄

Most people in the pan-green camp attributed the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) tremendous losses in November’s local elections to Chinese intervention, but this explanation confuses the cause with the outcome.

The truth is that the DPP collapsed, giving room to Chinese forces to expand in Taiwan. China’s interference of course affects Taiwanese elections, but it would never be able to direct the elections if the DPP had a healthy political foundation.

The DPP’s bruising has incited public discontent, similar to what happened to former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九). The discontent over Ma pushed some Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supporters to other parties, while President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration bred hatred of the DPP among voters, who felt deprived of their rights.

In their minds, their legal rights have been made illegal, and they now feel persecuted.

The KMT consists of Chinese, or pro-unification forces, and local factions. The local factions are the majority, but they lack political awareness and follow the pro-unification forces.

The two groups worked well together until Ma took power, at which point they clashed head-on.

In the battle over the party apparatus, local factions prevailed and the pro-unification faction was left gasping for air.

However, November’s elections saw the pro-unification faction reinvigorated as they joined hands with those who felt persecuted, building strong momentum that overwhelmed the local factions.

In the past, Taiwanese were tragically persecuted and dared not vent their anger toward the KMT regime because any kind of opposition would likely see them sent to jail. This is why they admired pro-independence activists.

During the DPP’s early days, the party was a stage for former political prisoners. Following democratization, the role of the hero faded away and former political prisoners were replaced by the lawyers who defended those involved in the Kaohsiung Incident. This new generation was known for its eloquence.

When the DPP came to power for the first time in 2000, proclaiming Taiwanese independence no longer resulted in such tragic persecution — it could even be an advantage — so its members became known as the new Taiwanese independence elite.

In the past, talking about independence was not allowed, so this new elite talks about it constantly, because it thinks it will appeal to the public.

Now that the DPP is capable of holding office, how can there be tragedy?

As political awareness has faded and the DPP has been systematically organized, independence campaigners have gradually lost their influence, as they have not progressed past calling for their prime objective.

After the seventh constitutional amendment in 2005, the single-member district, two-vote electoral system left less room for minor political independence parties.

As more than 70 percent of the public consider themselves Taiwanese, not Chinese, expatriates think locals support independence over unification. This is a big mistake. Most people think of Taiwan as a nation, but this recognition has nothing to do with their political stance and they do not necessarily vote for pro-independence candidates.

Taiwanese expatriates only see that more overseas Taiwanese support independence, but this is not the case in Taiwan. If expatriates lived in Taiwan for a while, they would understand the difference.