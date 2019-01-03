‘Will they forgive me? No’: ex-Soviet spy Suvorov speaks out

By Luke Harding / The Guardian

Viktor Suvorov was at home when he heard the news. A former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, had been found poisoned on a park bench in Salisbury, England.

Skripal and his daughter were in a critical condition in hospital; it was unclear if they would live.

Suvorov said he heard what happened to the Skripals via “other channels,” not just the BBC news.

A puckish figure of 71, speaking to me in the London offices of his literary agent, a room stacked with dozens of books, he was a little coy about who he might mean, but there seemed little doubt he was talking about British intelligence.

“I would not like to discuss that,” he said with a good-humored grin.

Suvorov spent eight years working for Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU, Skripal’s old service. During the Cold War, he was considered to be a brilliant officer, destined for great things inside this shadowy world. He spent four years undercover in Switzerland, where it was his job to seek out foreign agents on behalf of the GRU. He was very good at it. Then, one day in June 1978, he made a cryptic phone call to the British consulate in Geneva.

Suvorov met with a Russian-speaking British spook in a forest. He had brought with him his wife — also a GRU officer — and their two small children. Within hours, British intelligence magicked the Suvorovs out of the country. He found himself in the UK, a place he knew only from Ian Fleming thrillers and whose language he did not speak.

In communist times, there were regular defections from the KGB; it faced inward — its purpose was to crush internal threats and dissent. Meanwhile, the GRU, Moscow’s most powerful and secretive spy agency, looked for external enemies and was perpetually in the shadows.

Defections from the GRU were extremely rare. There are believed to be just two living examples: Suvorov and Skripal.

Skripal is unlikely to be giving interviews any time soon; his whereabouts since leaving hospital remain unknown, at least outside the intelligence services.

Unlike Suvorov, Skripal was not a defector, as such: He never meant to end up in Britain. In 2004, he was arrested in Russia for spying for MI6 and convicted of treason; he appears to have betrayed the GRU for money.

Six years later, he left a Russian jail for Salisbury, after a US-brokered spy swap.

A recent book by the BBC journalist Mark Urban portrays him as an unashamed Russian nationalist, who cheered on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Crimea from the comfort of his MI6-purchased semi.

Suvorov, by contrast, abandoned the Soviet Union for ideological reasons; he became a passionate anti-communist. He does not regard his defection as treachery: As he points out, he left the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) first — but every other Soviet citizen followed when it ceased to exist. For the past 40 years, he has lived under sentence of death.

“I have two death sentences [from the GRU and the Soviet supreme court],” he said.

“You can’t imagine how relaxing this can be. You don’t worry about money or headaches or getting ill. You think to yourself: ‘It doesn’t matter! I’m dead,’” he said.

Fear can be worse than the thing itself, like a patient waiting for a cancer diagnosis who feels better when they receive the bad news, he said.

“Suddenly there is a bloody shark coming towards you. When it’s unknown, it’s very frightening. When you get close, you suspect it’s made of rubber,” he added.