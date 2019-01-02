AI development has become the new space race

By Leonid Bershidsky / Bloomberg Opinion

It has been another year of relentless artificial intelligence (AI) hype and incremental achievement. Machines still beat humans only in carefully constructed environments or at narrow tasks.

The good news is that, as the technology progresses, the race for leadership is still wide open, and even Europe, where politicians fret that the continent is lagging behind China and the US, is still quite competitive.

According to the Artificial Intelligence Index 2018 annual report, whose steering committee includes leading AI academics such as Yoav Shoham of Stanford University and Erik Brynjolfsson of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, AI has progressed on all the measures tracked.

Some of the metrics, from the number of published papers and conference attendance, to mentions on corporate earnings calls and in parliamentary hearings, measure the hype. Others reflect improving performance.

Last year, AI became more accurate and much faster at image detection. It also improved at parsing the grammatical structure of sentences, answering multiple-choice questions and translation. Whether this progress brings us closer to truly superhuman AI is a different matter.

On the translation front, a measure called “Bilingual Evaluation Understudy” is used to determine accuracy. It compares machine-translated sentences to those rendered by human experts.

Last year, almost half the machine translations between English and German news articles measured up to the human ones. Microsoft announced with much fanfare that its AI did just as well as humans in translating news from Chinese into English.

However, the underlying paper reports much lower scores for the Chinese translations than for the separately published German ones, and accuracy scores from human evaluators of between 50 percent and 70 percent.

Machine-translation algorithms still produce plenty of gibberish and are really mostly useful, in a limited way, to humans with some understanding of both languages and the context.

Improved image recognition has worked wonders in some fields of medicine. For example, Google has developed a system for grading prostate cancer that is more accurate than US pathologists and a Stanford team has achieved similar success with skin cancer.

Where lots of data exist and precision is valued, AI can help humans make better decisions, even though it still messes up regularly when trained on biased data sets or is intentionally tricked. Humans are less prone to misidentifying objects and are better able to correct for their biases.

Data mining and question-answering skills can make AI appear almost human at times. Last year, IBM presented the current iteration of its “Project Debater,” which tries to debate humans hewing to the rules of such competitions. The exercise looks impressive — the machine instantaneously gathers and orders information, packs it into grammatically correct sentences and inserts prewritten jokes almost in the correct places.

However, as an AI expert who was present discovered, it tended merely to repeat its points in response to arguments.

While the idea of having a machine take part in brainstorms is exciting, “we are most certainly not on the verge of seeing AI systems out-debating their human counterparts,” wrote the expert, Chris Reed of the University of Dundee in Scotland. “Today’s AI technology is as far from these scenarios as the Romans’ experiments with steam power were from the industrial revolution.”