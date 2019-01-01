Groups should stick with the DPP

By Tario Ong 翁達瑞

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) surrendered eight local government leadership posts to the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) in November’s nine-in-one local elections as traditional supporters taught the party a lesson. Homosexuals accused the DPP of cheating to win votes after its pledge to amend same-sex marriage legislation ended up with a whimper rather than a bang. Labor rights groups have ridiculed the party, calling it the “capitalist progressive party” due to its inconsistency on the “one fixed day off, one flexible rest day” policy.

Before the elections, advocacy groups proclaimed that they would teach the DPP a lesson at the ballot box. However, elections are a zero-sum game, so teaching the DPP a lesson is tantamount to rewarding the KMT. After the elections, neither the DPP nor the KMT are likely to speak up again for gay people and labor rights groups.

Before the DPP won a legislative majority, marriage equality was never a topic of discussion. In addition to social discrimination, homosexuals did not enjoy the equal rights guaranteed by the Constitution. After the DPP came to power, all this changed. To fulfill the promise made to groups prior to the presidential and legislative elections, President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration vigorously pushed to amend the Civil Code by incorporating same-sex marriage regulations.

The problem is that the DPP underestimated the power of conservative forces. Groups opposed to same-sex marriage already started to form a coalition when the Civil Code amendment was still under discussion. Adding fuel to the flames, the KMT facilitated the success of the signature drive in support of three anti-LGBT referendums. Faced with forceful opposition to amending the law, the DPP shrank back and proposed another option — a special law regulating same-sex marriage.

Faced with opposition to amending the law, rights groups increased pressure on the government and refused to accept the option of a dedicated law, although protections offered by such a law would differ little from an amendment to the Civil Code. Amid stigmatization of homosexuals, gay rights groups turned on their own, accusing the DPP of trying to win votes through deceit by proposing legal amendments to allow same-sex marriage.

In a normal democratic society, rights groups would have fought alongside the DPP to persuade conservative, anti-gay forces and prevent anti-LGBT referendums from being passed, thereby achieving the goal of marriage equality. Incomprehensibly, rights groups took the same position as anti-gay groups by teaching the DPP a lesson at the ballot box.

As expected, the DPP suffered massive losses in the elections. Some of the party’s defeated mayoral and commissioner candidates were strong supporters of gay rights, such as Kaohsiung mayoral candidate Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) and Taipei mayoral candidate Pasuya Yao (姚文智), while almost every winning KMT candidate, such as Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) and Changhua County Commissioner Wang Hui-mei (王惠美), supported the anti-LGBT referendums.

Labor rights groups also gave the DPP a hard time at the ballot box, the key factor for them being the “one fixed day off and one flexible rest day” policy. The scales have long been tipped toward employers at the cost of employees. Compared with civil servants and public-school teachers, who already have two days off every week, workers continue to face a legally binding 84 working hours every two weeks, with overtime pay calculated by the hour. Poor working conditions is one of the negative effects of the KMT’s long hold on power.