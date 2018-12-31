Could China turn its economy inward?

By Jonathan Woetzel and Jeongmin Seong

On the face of it, China and the US both look as though they would be relatively insulated if trade tensions continue to escalate. China’s exports to the US account for only 4 percent of its GDP, and its imports from the US amount to just 1 percent of GDP. In the US, with its large, domestically driven economy, the equivalent figures are 1 percent and 3 percent. But putting aside these headline numbers, a retreat from globalization by the world’s two largest economies would nonetheless entail significant costs.

True, China has been rebalancing away from exports: domestic consumption contributed to more than 60 percent of its GDP growth in 10 of the 15 quarters since 2015, and up to 80 percent in the first half of 2018. In many consumer categories, China is now the world’s largest market. In the first quarter of 2018, it overtook the US as the world’s top box office. And it also now accounts for 30 percent of global auto sales (and 43 percent of unit sales of electric vehicles) and 42 percent of global retail e-commerce transaction value.

Moreover, the McKinsey Global Institute finds that while the world’s exposure to China in terms of trade, technology, and capital increased from 2000 to 2017, China’s exposure to the world peaked in 2007, and has declined ever since. As recently as 2008, China’s net trade surplus accounted for 8 percent of its GDP; by 2017, it had fallen to 1.7 percent. That is less than either Germany or South Korea, where net exports generate 5-8 percent of GDP.

Following a sustained period in which China drove global growth, it seems as though its great “opening up” is losing momentum. After China joined the WTO in 2001, it cut tariffs by half, bringing them down to 8 percent as of 2008. Yet, by 2016, they had edged back up to 9.6 percent — a rate that is more than double the US and EU average. At the same time, China’s barriers to foreign capital inflows to services remain high. And the government appears to promote the growth of local companies, not least through its “Made in China 2025” plan, which sets guidelines for domestic companies in 11 of 23 high-priority subsectors.

Still, these trends do not necessarily mean that China is closing itself off from the world. In fact, there are five reasons why an increasingly autarchic China is unlikely. For starters, China remains dependent on foreign technology, with half of its technology imports coming from just three countries — the US (27 percent), Japan (17 percent) and Germany (11 percent) — between 2011 and 2016. More to the point, these numbers have barely budged over the past 20 years, despite China’s efforts to boost innovation at home.

Second, were China to close itself off, it would damage its neighbors’ economic prospects, thus destabilizing its own immediate region. For example, according to a recent Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development analysis, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea could lose 0.5-1.5 percent of GDP each as a result of reduced US-China trade. This, in turn, would set back China’s ambitions to be the region’s trade anchor.

Third, with a turn inward, China would start to miss out on investment and know-how from the multinationals currently operating in its economy. As of 2015, there were 481,000 foreign enterprises in China (more than twice as many as in 2000), employing around 14 million workers. About 40 percent of China’s exports are produced by foreign companies, or by foreign-domestic joint ventures. Moreover, foreign firms produce 87 percent of electronics in China, and 59 percent of machinery. Not by coincidence, those are the sectors most affected by the current trade dispute.