Huawei’s rapid growth, alleged theft helped sow seeds of mistrust in US

By Todd Shields / Bloomberg

Huawei Technologies Co wanted a better way to test its telephone handsets, so it sent an engineer to see “Tappy,” the robot in partner company T-Mobile US Inc’s laboratory in Bellevue, Washington.

“Tappy,” computer-driven and tireless, taps on touch screens, simulating weeks of use in a day. The Huawei engineer was curious about Tappy’s fingertips. So he slipped one into a laptop bag and left with it, in an act T-Mobile branded theft.

The 2013 incident, described in a lawsuit filed the next year by T-Mobile, is the sort of alleged behavior by China’s top telecommunications equipment maker that has alarmed security experts. Now some are warning against the use of Huawei gear in the next-generation 5G network being assembled to connect factories, vehicles, homes, utility grids and more.

“They’ve surpassed everyone else, and the way they’ve done that is through copycat technology and ruthlessly stealing intellectual property from Western companies,” said Jeff Ferry, an economist with the Coalition for a Prosperous America, an advocacy group close to US President Donald Trump’s administration and its China hawks.

Representatives from Huawei’s Chinese headquarters referred calls to Chase Skinner, a San Francisco-based Huawei spokesman, who declined to comment.

Huawei has regularly denied that it steals intellectual property or unfairly copies technology from other companies.

It said last week that blacklisting its equipment without proof would hurt the industry and disrupt the development of new high-speed technology.

However, Huawei’s conduct is drawing renewed scrutiny after the Dec. 1 arrest in Vancouver of chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) on allegations that she defrauded banks to breach Iranian sanctions.

The daughter of Huawei’s billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei (任正非), she now faces extradition to the US in a case that has sparked a diplomatic row.

Meng’s arrest follows a long string of allegations by the US government about a potential threat to network security.

The US has pushed European governments to avoid Huawei’s gear, saying it is an enabler for Chinese espionage, which the company has always denied.

In 2012, the US House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence published a report that described Huawei as “a company that has not followed United States legal obligations or international standards of business behavior.”

The committee called on the US intelligence community to “remain vigilant,” and said that national security officials must block acquisitions involving Huawei or fellow Chinese gear maker ZTE Corp.

Years earlier, Cisco Systems Corp sued to stop Huawei from selling data-traffic switches and routers allegedly based on Cisco’s patents and copyrights. The litigation ended with Huawei agreeing to stop selling disputed products in 2003.

In 2010, the company failed to reach agreements to buy US software and wireless-gear makers, reportedly because the sellers doubted the company would win approval.

In 2008, Huawei and Bain Capital Partners LLC abandoned a bid for gear maker 3Com Corp after failing to assuage security concerns raised by US officials.

The Tappy caper involved a machine that used its mechanical arm to repeatedly prod phone screens, in imitation of a human user, helping T-Mobile to improve the reliability of its handsets.