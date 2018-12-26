Reviving civil disobedience as a weapon against populists

By Jan-Werner Mueller

With populism and authoritarianism on the rise around the world, there has been considerable talk of “resistance,” especially in the US.

A rather broad term, resistance could refer to everything from supporting opposition candidates to the life-threatening work of those who went underground to sabotage Nazi occupations during World War II. Such vagueness is helpful, if one wants to appeal to as many citizens as possible, but it can also cloud one’s thinking when weighing how best to achieve concrete goals.

As it happens, there is a more precise alternative to “resistance” that is rarely mentioned nowadays: civil disobedience.

In theory, civil disobedience should be an effective weapon against populists, but, in practice, it faces two formidable challenges. First, there is a widespread misunderstanding of what civil disobedience actually entails and, second, changes in the media landscape have made it harder to convey the message of civil disobedience to a broad and diverse audience.

Philosopher John Rawls offered the classic definition of civil disobedience in the early 1970s. Simply put, it means overt law-breaking, but in a conscientious, non-violent manner aimed at persuading fellow citizens that a law ought to be changed because it is unjust.

In Rawls’ formulation, those who commit acts of civil disobedience should be prepared to accept the penalties for doing so.

Today, even protests that do not break any laws are often decried as “uncivil” or too “divisive” for an already polarized society. When citizens confronted politicians during US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, they were derided as a “mob.” Even fellow liberals have admonished the Black Lives Matter movement for being too aggressive and the noisy demonstrators who gathered in Budapest to protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s increasingly authoritarian government have been dismissed as “liberal anarchists.”

In each case, the “civil” in civil disobedience has been conflated with civility, as in politeness or general respectability.

For his part, Rawls was adamant that any law-breaking be undertaken “within the limits of fidelity to the law.”

He was echoing Martin Luther King Jr, who argued that one who breaks the law in the name of civil disobedience “is in reality expressing the very highest respect for the law,” by highlighting its fundamental injustice in such a way as not to foreclose on future cooperation with one’s fellow citizens. Thus, King believed that, “one who breaks an unjust law must do so openly, lovingly … and with a willingness to accept the penalty.”

That invocation of love should not be taken to mean that civil disobedience must be non-confrontational.

A highly sanitized and sentimental historical accounting of the 1950s and 1960s might seem to suggest that the civil rights movement succeeded merely by appealing to arch-American political principles of freedom and equality. In reality, part of the movement’s strategy was to seek out confrontations with police and defenders of white supremacy. Those clashes generated images of white brutality that made at least some whites reconsider their unconditional defense of “law and order” under the Jim Crow laws.

In a recent study of protest movements spanning more than a century, social scientists Erica Chenoweth and Maria Stephan show that tough, but non-violent confrontation has been twice as likely as violent alternatives to bring about its stated goals.