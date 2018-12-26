Government must brace for possible hybrid war

By Yao Chung-yuan 姚中原

On Tuesday last week, Japan’s Cabinet approved new defense guidelines that would replace the country’s existing national defense plan. The guidelines, which place a heavy emphasis on the Internet and outer space, announced the creation of a “multidimensional joint defense force” and of dedicated units specializing in cyberdefense and space. The increased emphasis on space is clearly aimed at countering China’s ability to wage war from outer space.

A research report on foreign military space capabilities released last year by the US-based National Institute for Public Policy think tank found that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), through research and development into space technologies, already has the ability to detonate a nuclear weapon in outer space, which could create an electromagnetic pulse strong enough to disable orbiting satellites of other nations, thereby knocking out their GPS and satellite telecommunication systems.

In other words, under its obligations as a member of the US-Japan military alliance, Japan’s establishment of a military unit dedicated to outer space is a direct response to China’s aggressive militarization of space in the past few years. However, it is equally motivated by domestic national security considerations due to frequent and serious provocations by the PLA.

In September last year, Hong Kong’s Asia Times published an article by US military specialist Bill Gertz saying that China is preparing to build four separate high-tech space weapons systems: a laser weapon, “killer satellites,” GPS jammers and anti-satellite missiles.

It is believed that these systems, once complete, would be able to destroy 500 US satellites at orbital distances of between 1,900km and 35,000km from the Earth. This would clearly give China a high degree of military advantage in any conflict.

In August, the Japanese Ministry of Defense announced its annual defense white paper, Defense of Japan, in which it emphasized PLA-orchestrated clashes with the Japanese military over the past five years in the waters near the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) — known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan.

The white paper also singled out for criticism underwater intrusions into Japanese territorial waters by PLA Navy nuclear submarines in 2004 and a warship aiming a fire control radar at a Japan Coast Guard vessel in 2013. It also mentioned two provocative actions that took place in August: a Chinese submarine that trespassed into Japanese territorial waters and a bomber that crossed into Japanese airspace.

Japan’s new defense guidelines state that modern technology enables a form of hybrid warfare that blurs the boundaries between the military and non-military spheres. Consequently, Japanese policymakers are looking to a “cross-domain” military capability to ensure that Japan is able to maintain a genuinely effective defense force with leading capabilities in the new domains of outer space, cyberspace and the electromagnetic spectrum, which are seen as key to the future of Japan’s national security.

After the US announced in August that the Pentagon would establish a “space force” by 2020, Japan has now formally announced its plans to increase its military capabilities in space. In addition to land, sea and air, space has become the “fourth theater of war,” which the world’s leading powers view as integral to their defense.