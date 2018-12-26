Local leaders need good strategies

By Chang Huey-por 張惠博

The Nov. 24 nine-in-one elections resulted in a change of leadership in many cities and counties, causing many observers to wonder if ongoing construction projects would be continued.

To distinguish themselves from their predecessors’ thinking and development plans, and because they worry over who would get the credit when a project is completed, newly elected city mayors and county commissioners are often disinclined to take over all of the previous administration’s plans and even ongoing projects. Disputes of this kind often become the focus of media outlets.

For example, Chiayi Mayor Huang Min-hui (黃敏惠) in a media interview called NT$4 billion (US$129.8 million) that the Chiayi City Government must put up for a railway elevation project an “astronomical number.”

Huang said that she would communicate with the central government after assuming office to lower the self-financed amount or even request that the central government follow past example and pay the full cost.

Chiayi residents might have felt that Huang was considering the city government’s budget, but there is also an element of trying to give the central government a hard time.

Many Chiayi residents have said that she seems to have forgotten that during her nine years as Chiayi mayor from 2005 to 2014, the city government spent NT$9.9 billion on the elevated railway project.

It was not until collaboration by former Chiayi mayor Twu Shiing-jer (涂醒哲) and a legislator from the Chiayi constituency that the city government’s part of the bill was drastically reduced to NT$3.83 billion. Construction on the project begun late last year and is expected to take eight more years.

Meanwhile, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) has proposed temporarily suspending plans for a transportation system similar to the Yamanote Line in Tokyo, and has called for a re-evaluation of its priority and the parts of the budget financed by the Taichung City Government.

Lu pointed out that the central government has only allocated about NT$39 billion to the project, while the city government must pay NT$55 billion, saying that “Taichung residents are paying too much” and that the central government should “take responsibility” by disbursing the entire NT$90 billion.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at a forum in Taichung early this month stressed the importance of the loop line to central Taiwan, saying that relevant construction is covered by the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program and enjoys the central government’s support. Tsai also expressed the hope that Lu would think twice and not rashly terminate the plan.

A pleased Lu said that she was only worrying about the funding and that Tsai’s support was beyond her expectations, adding that she hopes the central government would approve and allocate the funds as soon as possible.

Huang and Lu are not the only two examples. If there are concerns over fund allocations and perhaps even over not having full control over a project, it is perhaps only natural, and it is also the responsibility of local government leaders to speak up. Nevertheless, there should be certain principles in place to regulate national construction and the part that should be paid for by local governments.

To promote effective overall national development, local governments should have to provide some of the funds for any plan or construction project subsidized by the central government.