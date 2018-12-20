In democracies’ political chaos, new model rises

By Niko Price / AP, LONDON

Bickering in the Oval Office. Shouting at the UK Houses of Parliament. Rioting on the Champs-Elysees.

It is a chaotic moment for the countries that have long underpinned the global order, a time of instability for the balance of power that has reigned for decades.

Across the world, people are questioning truths they had long held to be self-evident and they are dismissing some of them as fake news. They are replacing traditions they had long seen as immutable with haphazard reinvention.

In France, people who feel left behind by a globalizing world have spent the past few weeks marching and rioting to protest a government they call elitist and out of touch.

Britain is still shuddering from a referendum that its government called to muzzle naysayers, only to see those naysayers win the day.

In the US, a president who some accuse of upending ideals that the nation holds dear is aggressively abandoning protocol and customs that have prevailed through a dozen of his predecessors.

What is more, these events are playing out not only in the lands of liberty, equality and fraternity, of the Magna Carta and of the Declaration of Independence, but across the Western world.

It is a similar narrative in each place: People outside the centers of power are rejecting political elites they feel take them for granted and backing new movements that eschew the rules and that play to their basest thoughts.

To be clear, this is not a weakening of democracy. In a way, it is the opposite.

The flavor of democracy most familiar to the West is an indirect one, with voters’ desires helping to shape the institutions that do the governing — and that often act as mannered buffers that calm stormy political waters.

The emerging models, though, summon a more fundamental, sometimes brasher form of democracy in which votes and other political expressions have a more direct effect, or in which they empower an individual who can bypass those institutions.

In the process, these democratic nations risk losing a tradition of consensus decades old — an agreement among one another about how to live, how to govern and how to interact with others that has prevailed since the end of World War II.

How did this all happen?

Let us back up a decade, to when the Ponzi scheme of low-deposit, high-risk mortgages brought the global financial system to its knees. The resulting years of recession and austerity added up to a betrayal of the unspoken guarantee that had kept the political establishment in place for decades: that each generation would be better off than the last.

Add to that disruptive technology that is replacing accountants with algorithms, secretaries with Siri and drivers with their own trucks. Mix in the ubiquity of social media, which has removed the filters of truthfulness and civility that once moderated political discourse.

That combustible mix exploded in 2016 — and the mushroom cloud is still rising.

In June of that year, after more than four decades of ambivalent membership in the European club, Britain held a referendum that intended — in the words of then-British prime minister David Cameron — “to settle this European question” once and for all.

After a campaign filled with xenophobic fearmongering and finance breaches, Britons turned out in large numbers and voted narrowly to leave the EU, sending shockwaves through the political establishment.