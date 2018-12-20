By Kevin Rudd

Throughout this year, much of Asia has been shaken by the new and increasingly unpredictable dynamics in Sino-US relations. One year ago, US President Donald Trump returned from Beijing after his “state-plus” visit, which China hoped had finally laid his anti-Chinese campaign rhetoric to rest. Twelve months later, China and the US are caught in an unresolved trade dispute and Trump’s administration has replaced US “strategic engagement” with China with “strategic competition.”

Moreover, one year ago, the US, European and Chinese economies and markets were roaring. Now, there is deep instability in financial markets, with growth slowing in China and Europe, and higher interest rates beginning to bite in the US. Uncertainty over the future of the North Korean nuclear negotiations is also darkening the picture.

So what are the prospects for US-China relations next year? It is probable that by March there will be an agreement on reducing the bilateral trade deficit and the import decisions that China will make to see it through.

An agreement on tariff reductions by then is also possible, although its complexity might lengthen the timeline. A tariff-by-tariff approach could take a year.

However, if Chinese economic reformers take a more dramatic approach, by committing to zero tariffs over time and challenging the Americans to reciprocate, it could be concluded more rapidly.

However, this would run counter to decades of Chinese trade bureaucrats’ training to give away little, let alone be seen as giving away everything at once.

The reform of so-called forced technology transfer should be relatively straightforward.

Nonetheless, reform is different from how contractual arrangements might be interpreted in practice, even in the absence of any specific technology transfer provisions.

However, intellectual property (IP) protection is deeply problematic. Previous agreements reached under former US president Barack Obama’s administration could be reconstituted. However, the jurisdictional enforcement of breaches is still hopeless.

One possible mechanism is to subject relevant contracts between Chinese and foreign firms to international commercial arbitration bodies in Singapore or Switzerland, designed to deal specifically with the enforcement of IP protection.

If China objected, it might be possible to develop China’s own domestically based international commercial arbitration system.

However, the country would need to appoint qualified foreigners to its panel of arbitrators to build international credibility. No one has any confidence in China’s commercial courts.

For its own domestic reform needs, China needs to move toward fully independent commercial and civil divisions of its court system, even if the criminal division remains subject to political control.

US concerns about Chinese state subsidies under the country’s “Made in China 2025” strategy would be almost impossible to resolve. The reality is that all countries use degrees of government support for their indigenous technology industries, although China uses the most.

Even if the US mandated a maximum level of state support for a given firm, compliance would be difficult to measure. I am not confident of a negotiated outcome in this area.

The US might simply need to outcompete China by increasing public investment in research and development across the information technology and biotechnology sectors.