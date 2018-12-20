The Liberty Times Editorial: DPP must focus on realities of life

Following the setbacks suffered by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in last month’s local elections, the party and the government have been reviewing and analyzing what happened. It is difficult to say whether it has unearthed the real reasons for its election losses, but President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration has been showing signs of greater flexibility and getting in touch with people at the grassroots level.

For example, a policy that would have required motorcycles built before next year to be equipped with anti-lock braking systems (ABS) or combined braking systems by 2021 was last week temporarily halted out of concern for the heavy financial burden it would place on the public.

In another example, a measure to give drivers toll-free access to freeways over the four-day New Year’s holiday was extended so that drivers would not take to the road all at the same time and cause traffic jams.

The policies were originally set in stone for the sake of safety and the user-pays principle, but they have been reversed or greatly relaxed in view of people’s needs and the financial burden that they would impose on the public.

It appears that the DPP’s election losses have prompted government officials, who had been promoting certain policies under the banner of progress, to climb down from the clouds and mingle with mere mortals.

Policy formation must prioritize the public’s needs.

However, while raising the banner of progressive demands, the right way, and indeed the only way, to take reforms forward is by pragmatic means that bridge the gap between ideals and reality.

Some voters used their ballots to teach Tsai a lesson, not because she lacks vision for governing the nation, but because she has too many progressive ideals presented in a noble way that is far too removed from real life. What is desirable is not always attainable.

As a result, most people feel no personal connection with the government’s proposed reforms, which they perceive as having nothing to do with their interests.

It is not surprising that such an atmosphere of governance has made the DPP the butt of widespread criticism.

The worst outcome for the DPP is that its failure to find practical ways to implement reforms has alienated various social forces that used to support it.

Consequently, whenever it faces strong resistance, it finds itself surrounded by foes, with no one to come to its rescue. This has resulted in some reforms being abandoned half way, ending up as failed experiments.

The government’s latest policy interventions indicate that the DPP has been reviewing its ways.

However, although the party can win more support from voters by starting out from the public’s point of view, the correct answers about how to ensure the public’s interests and well-being can only be found through expert advice and reasoning. Opinions voiced online or within one’s comfort zone do not necessarily reflect what is best for the majority of the public.

The low popularity ratings that Tsai’s administration has been suffering since it took office do not necessarily result from wrong policies. Sometimes the problem is that the Cabinet gets intimidated by the volume of illusory public opinion, and lacks the courage to uphold its correct opinions and argue in favor if its policies.

This makes it easier for members of the public to be misled by commentators, while the government is unfairly labeled as incapable and distant from public opinion.