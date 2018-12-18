The politics of an alleged plot to kill Sri Lanka’s president

By John Geddie, Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal / Reuters, COLOMBO

A plot to kill the president, links to foreign intelligence, a rogue police officer and a missing sniper: The snippets of news emerging from Sri Lanka over the past few weeks seem plucked from the pages of paperback fiction.

Yet the allegations have had real enough consequences for the island nation, contributing to upending its politics, undermining its currency and credit ratings, and affecting relations with giant neighbor India.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in October, just weeks after a little-known social advocate said that he had heard of a plot to assassinate the president from a police officer.

Reporters have learned that investigators have not found any substantial evidence to back up the claim, although Sirisena in a newspaper interview this month said that the refusal of Wickremesinghe to take the plot seriously was the final straw leading to his dismissal.

A spokesman for Sirisena did not respond to requests for comment.

In the interview with Ceylon Today, Sirisena said: “I was completely disappointed by the way things were moving.”

Referring to the assassination plot, he added: “They [the authorities] displayed utter lethargy.”

Wickremesinghe has said that he never interfered with the investigations and kept Sirisena informed of their progress.

Sri Lanka has a long history of political assassinations during decades of civil war, making Sirisena’s allegations all the more explosive.

“It is hard to know what the truth is and many people are skeptical [of the plot],” a senior Western diplomat in Colombo said. “It’s part of the politics.”

The drama paralyzed the island nation and left it without a functioning government for months, until Wickremesinghe reappointment in the function on Sunday.

The alleged plot first came to light on Sept. 12, when self-styled anti-corruption activist and police informant Namal Kumara gathered a few local journalists and made a series of accusations against a senior police officer.

The most alarming of those claims was that the officer had told him about a plot to assassinate Sirisena using agents of the criminal underworld.

Kumara said that he had deleted the recording of the conversation about the plot against Sirisena out of fear.

However, to back up his allegations, he released recordings of other conversations with then-Sri Lanka Police deputy inspector-general Nalaka de Silva.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said that there was evidence in those recordings of a plot to kill another senior officer, but in nearly three months of investigations, police had found “no substantial evidence” of an assassination threat to Sirisena beyond Kumara’s claims.

The comments, made to Reuters, have not been previously reported.

On Saturday, police sent Kumara’s phone to Hong Kong to see whether any deleted recordings could be recovered. De Silva remains in custody and could not be reached for comment.

Speaking via a video-call from a town in Eastern Province, a relaxed, bare-chested Kumara told reporters that the police were now showing little interest in his story.

“The way they [investigators] take action is very poor,” he said. “I’m ready to help them if they ask.”

He added that he had further information to reveal to authorities, but declined to elaborate.

From the outset, there were doubts over Kumara, who runs a private anti-corruption campaign group that he says is funded by himself and a few other activists.